Federal Realty Investment Trust to present at Global Real Estate Conference

Bethesda-based Federal Realty Investment Trust Friday announced the company will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m.

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event on Federal Realty’s website at www.federalrealty.com through Dec. 12.

Federal Realty owns, operates and redevelops retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

The company’s expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods such as Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Santana Row in San Jose, California; and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Federal Realty’s 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. It has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.