KAMAL MUSTAFA, ET. AL. v. CARRIE M. WARD, ET. AL.

Appellants, Kamal Mustafa and Fatima Mustafa (collectively, the “Mustafas”), borrowed a $600,000 loan secured by a deed of trust on their home, 18306 Bubbling Spring Terrace, Boyds, Maryland 20841 (the “Property”). But, after the Mustafas defaulted on their loan, JP Morgan Chase Bank, through appellees, named Substitute Trustees — Carrie M. Ward, Howard N. Bierman, and Jacob Geesing (collectively, “the Trustees”) — initiated a foreclosure action for the Property in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

Read the opinion