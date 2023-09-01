Letters: People moving from Md. has little to do with tax levels

Consider why you chose where you live. Maybe it was to be close to a job or family. Maybe you like the neighborhood school or want to live someplace with good recreation options. You probably also had to balance these preferences with the cost of a home or apartment that meets your family’s needs.

The comments from Professor JP Krahel in the Aug. 7 story, “Report: Maryland among states with highest loss of high-earning residents” ignore decades of high-quality research on the topic of why people move between states. Most recently, a thorough analysis and review of available evidence conducted by policy experts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) and released earlier this month shows that state taxes have little effect on where people decide to live.

More than two-thirds of interstate moves are related to a job change or family reasons, according to decades of Census data. While many people are indeed moving from Maryland to Florida or Texas, there is little evidence to suggest that taxes are a primary reason. In fact, the majority of people moving to those states are replaced by other people moving to Maryland from Florida and Texas, according to the CBPP analysis.

The same trends hold true even just focusing on families with high incomes. People with higher incomes are among the least likely to move across state lines in most states. In every state, households with incomes above $200,000 make up less than 10 percent of those who move out. And, every year, large numbers of households — including higher-income households — move into states with higher taxes.

When it comes to taxes, policymakers should focus on creating a fair tax code that delivers the revenue we need to make Maryland a place anyone would be proud to call home.

Benjamin Orr

President & CEO

Maryland Center on Economic Policy