Bethesda-based Marriott International reaches 50-hotel milestone in Thailand

Daily Record Staff//September 1, 2023

A photo of the lobby lounge at Marriott International's Madi Paidi Bangkok. (PRNewswire photo/Marriott International)

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. on Friday announced the milestone opening of its 50th hotel in Thailand with the Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection.

Marriott expects to add a further 10 hotels by the end of 2024 across its luxury, premium, select and longer-stay brands.

The company’s Ritz-Carlton brand is set to debut in Bangkok in 2024 with the opening of The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok, occupying the first 24 floors of a 50-story tower in the upcoming One Bangkok mixed-use development.

Marriott International’s premium brand portfolio includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection Hotels and more. It now operates 50 hotels and resorts across 15 distinct brands in Thailand, across major destinations in the Kingdom including Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai and many more.

Marriott International’s portfolio includes nearly 8,600 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.

