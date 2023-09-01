Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Norwegian Cruise Line launches inaugural voyage from Port of Baltimore 

Daily Record Staff//September 1, 2023

For the first time in the company’s history, Norwegian will have two ships homeporting from Maryland, the Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun. The ships will offer cruises from Baltimore to New England and Canada, Bermuda and the Caribbean. (Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

By Daily Record Staff

//September 1, 2023

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore Friday welcomed Norwegian Cruise Line to Maryland to begin a fall and winter sailing schedule.

For the first time in the company’s history, Norwegian will have two ships homeporting from Maryland, the Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun. The ships will offer cruises from Baltimore to New England and Canada, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

Norwegian Sky embarked Friday on a 10-day New England and Canada cruise, with visits to Martha’s Vineyard; Boston; Bar Harbor, Maine; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Cape Breton Island; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Saguenay, Quebec; and Quebec City. On Sept. 21, Norwegian Sky will sail on an 11-day New England and Canada cruise.

In addition, Norwegian Sun will offer warm weather escapes with a five-day Bermuda cruise November 22 and three, 12-day voyages to the Caribbean on Nov. 27, Dec. 9 and Dec. 21. Norwegian Sky also will return to the Port of Baltimore in September 2024.

The Port of Baltimore has offered year-round cruising since 2009. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, the port averaged more than 200,000 passengers annually. Following a cruise industry-wide pause during the pandemic, Baltimore’s passenger counts have strongly rebounded, with its ships currently sailing at full capacity. Baltimore’s cruise terminal is located right off Interstate 95 and offers plenty of onsite parking.

The port generates about 15,300 direct jobs, with nearly 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities. The port is first among the nation’s ports for autos and light truck volume, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery and imported gypsum. The port is responsible for nearly $3.3 billion in personal wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenue and $395 million in state and local tax revenue annually.

p

