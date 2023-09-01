Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UMBC’s Sherman Hall to get $5.2M makeover

Daily Record Staff//September 1, 2023

Home>Education>

UMBC’s Sherman Hall to get $5.2M makeover

An artist's rendering of the courtyard following a $5.2 million renovation to Sherman Hall on the campus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. (Photo courtesy of Page)

UMBC’s Sherman Hall to get $5.2M makeover

By Daily Record Staff

//September 1, 2023

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County has awarded multidisciplinary design, architecture and engineering firm Page with a three-year, $5.2 million contract to work on a project to fully remodel Sherman Hall on the university’s campus.

The hall, which will undergo construction beginning this summer, houses more than a dozen departments, classrooms and a lecture hall. As a part of this renovation, Page will replace the building envelope with a modern, high-performance enclosure to create an energy efficient building in accordance with UMBC’s Climate Action Plan, replace and upgrade the mechanical, electrical and life-safety systems to meet or exceed current building and energy codes, replace and upgrade the technology components, upgrade accessibility, elevators and security and upgrade the furniture and finishes throughout to improve the experience of all users with improved acoustics, daylighting, views and spatial reconfigurations.

Sherman Hall was built in 1980 and is comprised of more than 120,000 gross square feet.  The brick building is broken down into two wings and a connecting link on the second and third floors.  The three-year construction period will be divided into two phases, the first of which begins in the west wing and link from Summer 2023 through Summer 2025.  Immediately following Phase 1, the east wing (Phase 2) will be renovated and is planned to be completed in Summer 2026.

The wayfinding in Sherman Hall has always been complicated and this project will work to simply the organization with proper signage and connectivity within the building.  By extending the link down to enclose the breezeway at level one, we will be creating a front door for Sherman Hall.  This addition will house the lobby of the building with student lounge and study spaces.

The project will also create a lounge and lobby spaces throughout the lower levels, allowing students to gather and collaborate, find a quiet place to study or have a place to meet before classes.

Sherman Hall’s courtyard will also be renovated.  The new ramps and stairs in the courtyard will provide gathering places and outdoor classroom opportunities at each tier.

p

Related Content

Cast and crew of "The West Wing" attend a Day of Solidarity union rally on Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, California. While many may associate the Labor Day holiday with major retail sales and end-of summer barbecues, its roots in worker-driven organizing feel especially significant this year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

From strikes to new union contracts, Labor Day’s organizing roots are especially strong this y...

The activist roots of the Labor Day holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers a[...]

September 1, 2023
Burger King

Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false advertising

Food ads have long made their subjects look better than they are in real life. But some say those ads can cros[...]

September 1, 2023
An employee works on a car on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, South Carolina, on October 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

US employers added solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of still-resilient labor market

The nation's employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market de[...]

September 1, 2023
Travelers stand in line at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX on Aug. 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Over Labor Day weekend, expect crowded airports and full flights

If you're squeezing in one last summer trip over the Labor Day weekend, expect lots of company.

September 1, 2023

Qdoba location coming to downtown Baltimore

Qdoba signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for a new location in downtown Baltimo[...]

August 31, 2023

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows modest rise, in latest sign of slowing price increases

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling [...]

August 31, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore County jury awards $4M to victim of 2017 prison attack

1/9/2023

Baltimore County lawyer suspended for ignoring clients, charging unreasonable fe[...]

1/9/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court upholds $7M adultery award in postnuptial agreement

31/8/2023
A shoulder patch is displayed on a Baltimore Police Department officer on March 31, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Baltimore police ‘arbitrary and capricious’ in denying public record[...]

31/8/2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Personal Injury & Medical Malpract[...]

31/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets prison, then declares, ̵[...]

1/9/2023
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

After nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania to end state funding for anti-abortion couns[...]

1/9/2023
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, left, helps resident Courty Andrews back to her room on Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

US to regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than som[...]

1/9/2023
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Crump Law via AP)

White man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house, judg[...]

1/9/2023
Burger King

Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false ad[...]

1/9/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar