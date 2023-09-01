UMBC’s Sherman Hall to get $5.2M makeover

An artist's rendering of the courtyard following a $5.2 million renovation to Sherman Hall on the campus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. (Photo courtesy of Page)

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County has awarded multidisciplinary design, architecture and engineering firm Page with a three-year, $5.2 million contract to work on a project to fully remodel Sherman Hall on the university’s campus.

The hall, which will undergo construction beginning this summer, houses more than a dozen departments, classrooms and a lecture hall. As a part of this renovation, Page will replace the building envelope with a modern, high-performance enclosure to create an energy efficient building in accordance with UMBC’s Climate Action Plan, replace and upgrade the mechanical, electrical and life-safety systems to meet or exceed current building and energy codes, replace and upgrade the technology components, upgrade accessibility, elevators and security and upgrade the furniture and finishes throughout to improve the experience of all users with improved acoustics, daylighting, views and spatial reconfigurations.

Sherman Hall was built in 1980 and is comprised of more than 120,000 gross square feet. The brick building is broken down into two wings and a connecting link on the second and third floors. The three-year construction period will be divided into two phases, the first of which begins in the west wing and link from Summer 2023 through Summer 2025. Immediately following Phase 1, the east wing (Phase 2) will be renovated and is planned to be completed in Summer 2026.

The wayfinding in Sherman Hall has always been complicated and this project will work to simply the organization with proper signage and connectivity within the building. By extending the link down to enclose the breezeway at level one, we will be creating a front door for Sherman Hall. This addition will house the lobby of the building with student lounge and study spaces.

The project will also create a lounge and lobby spaces throughout the lower levels, allowing students to gather and collaborate, find a quiet place to study or have a place to meet before classes.

Sherman Hall’s courtyard will also be renovated. The new ramps and stairs in the courtyard will provide gathering places and outdoor classroom opportunities at each tier.