Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Assistant Bar Counsel, Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland

Jobs//September 5, 2023

Home>Jobs (Classifieds)>

Assistant Bar Counsel, Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland

Assistant Bar Counsel, Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland

By Jobs

//September 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Bar Counsel, Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland

The Office of Bar Counsel is seeking applicants for Assistant Bar Counsel. This attorney investigates allegations of professional misconduct or incapacity; presents complaints to Peer Review Panels; represents the Commission at trial in circuit courts throughout the State and before the Supreme Court of Maryland; and performs other duties as directed by Bar Counsel. The position carries a substantial caseload and state-wide travel is required. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years’ legal experience, including trial experience, as well as strong writing and oral advocacy skills. Maryland Bar required.

Salary Range: $75,000 – $110,000. Medical and retirement benefits.

Email cover letter, resume, writing sample, and a list of three references to [email protected] by close of business on Friday, September 22, 2023. The Attorney Grievance Commission is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity in the workplace.

To place a jobs posting, contact Joy Hough at [email protected] or at 443-992-7728.

Related Content

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI CRIMINAL DIVISION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VI position for the[...]

September 1, 2023

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VI position for the[...]

September 1, 2023

PRINCIPAL COUNSEL MARYLAND HIGHER EDUCATION COMMISSION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Principal Counsel position in the Maryland High[...]

September 1, 2023

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VI position for the[...]

September 1, 2023

(2) ASSISTANT ATTORNEYS GENERAL VI CRIMINAL DIVISION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for (2) Assistant Attorneys General VI positions in t[...]

September 1, 2023

DEPUTY CHIEF CRIMINAL DIVISION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Deputy Chief position for the Criminal Division[...]

August 31, 2023

Editors Picks

Former Budget Secretary David Brinkley said that, while lawmakers may not propose a change to the Blueprint during the legislative session that begins in January, he expects them to in the coming years. (File photo)

As Moore avoids specifics on deficit in state budget, conservatives warn of tax [...]

4/9/2023

Baltimore County jury awards $4M to victim of 2017 prison attack

1/9/2023

Baltimore County lawyer suspended for ignoring clients, charging unreasonable fe[...]

1/9/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court upholds $7M adultery award in postnuptial agreement

31/8/2023
A shoulder patch is displayed on a Baltimore Police Department officer on March 31, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Baltimore police ‘arbitrary and capricious’ in denying public record[...]

31/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets prison, then declares, ̵[...]

1/9/2023
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

After nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania to end state funding for anti-abortion couns[...]

1/9/2023
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, left, helps resident Courty Andrews back to her room on Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

US to regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than som[...]

1/9/2023
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Crump Law via AP)

White man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house, judg[...]

1/9/2023
Burger King

Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false ad[...]

1/9/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar