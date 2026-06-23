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Dalya Attar trails Malcolm Ruff in Baltimore Senate primary after indictment

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Dalya Attar trails Malcolm Ruff in Baltimore Senate primary after indictment

Sen. Dalya Attar and Del. Malcolm P. Ruff are facing off in the race for the District 41 Senate race to represent Baltimore in the Maryland legislature. (The Daily Record)

Sen. Dalya Attar, left, and Del. Malcolm P. Ruff are facing off in the race for the District 41 Senate race to represent Baltimore in the Maryland legislature. (The Daily Record)

Dalya Attar trails Malcolm Ruff in Baltimore Senate primary after indictment

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Maryland Del. led incumbent Sen. , whose criminal indictment weighed her down in the Democratic primary race, late Tuesday in the race to serve as the Senate representative for Maryland’s 41st legislative district.

As of 11 p.m., Ruff was beating Attar on a margin of about 60% to 40% of votes with 48 of 58 Election Day precincts reported, according to the Maryland State Board of ‘ unofficial returns.

This is Ruff’s first election cycle as a member of the Maryland legislature. He was appointed to serve in the House of Delegates for Maryland’s 41st District by Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, in July 2023.

Attar, the incumbent, has faced a difficult public image campaign after she was criminally indicted last October on eight counts, including extortion and conspiracy charges for spying on a former campaign consultant and setting up recording devices in her home to obtain evidence of her having an affair. 

Attar pleaded not guilty in November and, in December, moved to dismiss three of the eight counts against her.

Attar, an attorney, was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2018, during which time she served on the Environment and Transportation and Ways and Means committees. 

In 2025, she was appointed to the state Senate as a replacement for former Sen. Jill P. Carter, a Democrat who was tapped by Gov. Wes Moore to serve as a member of the State Board of Contract Appeals.

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A campaign sign for Maryland State Sen. Dalya Attar on Garrison Boulevard in Northwest . (The Daily Record staff)

In multiple Facebook posts, Carter has supported Ruff in the race to represent the 41st district in Baltimore. He was also endorsed in the race by Moore, a Democrat.

Ruff’s election campaign has reported raising $569,910.21 for his campaign as of Tuesday, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections campaign finance database. The same database shows that Attar raised $255,921.67 for her reelection.

Should he come out on top, Ruff will run unopposed in the November general election.

This story will be updated.

Tags: 2026 election, Dalya Attar, Malcolm Ruff, maryland politics, General Assembly, Baltimore, Elections, Annapolis

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