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Tara Jackson leads Wanika Fisher for Prince George’s state’s attorney

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Tara Jackson leads Wanika Fisher for Prince George’s state’s attorney

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney candidates

Prince George's County State’s Attorney candidates Tara Jackson and Wanika Fisher.

Tara Jackson leads Wanika Fisher for Prince George’s state’s attorney

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Incumbent Prince George’s County State’s Attorney appears on track to win her first election Tuesday, holding a significant lead against and Karen Piper Mitchell in Maryland’s most expensive primary for state’s attorney.

Jackson, who raised and spent more money than any candidate for state’s attorney in a contested race, had 55% of the vote, or 36,055 votes, with 85% of precincts reporting as of 10:50 p.m. Fisher had about 38% (25,207 votes), and Mitchell had 6.7% (4,390 votes), according to the Maryland State Board of ‘ unofficial returns.

Jackson has served in many roles in the Prince George’s County government, but she has never stood for election.

She served as deputy county attorney and chief administrative officer under former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2024.

After Alsobrooks’ election, Jackson served as acting county executive for about seven months. Then, she and former State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy traded jobs, as Braveboy won a special election for county executive and appointed Jackson to be the state’s attorney.

The primary will decide the election; no Republicans ran for the seat.

Jackson had the support of Alsobrooks, Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey and Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. Fisher was supported by many unions and had the endorsements of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk.

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Jackson promised “steady leadership,” telling The Daily Record she would seek maximum sentences for repeat violent offenders, hire more sexual assault support staff and hold juvenile offenders accountable.

Fisher, a former state delegate and current member of the Prince George’s County Council, ran as a progressive, saying she would be the “people’s prosecutor” and noting her support for juvenile justice reform legislation.

Jackson spent more than Fisher, but funds from an independent political action committee tipped the financial balance in the latter’s favor. In the final weeks of the campaign, the Working Families Party, a progressive group, spent more than $230,000 on Fisher’s behalf. The group also spent heavily for Sarah David against 20-year incumbent Scott Shellenberger.

Both Jackson and Fisher raised and spent significantly more than Mitchell, who has served as a prosecutor in Charles County for more than 26 years.

This story will be updated.

Tags: politics, Prince George's County, maryland politics, tara jackson, 2026 election, wanika fisher, Elections, state's attorneys

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Tags: wanika fisher, Prince George's County, maryland politics, tara jackson, politics, 2026 election, state's attorneys, Elections

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