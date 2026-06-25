Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland families are paying the price for failed energy policies

Home >Commentary >

Maryland families are paying the price for failed energy policies

Maryland families are paying the price for failed energy policies

Listen to this article

Del. Jason BuckelAs Maryland families head into another hot summer, many are about to receive an unpleasant reminder of just how badly some state leaders failed to address Maryland’s growing energy problems this year.

Higher energy bills are not coming by accident. They are the predictable result of years of poor planning and a continued refusal by Democratic leadership in Annapolis to confront the real issue facing our state: Maryland does not produce enough electricity to meet its own growing energy needs.

Instead of seriously addressing that challenge during this year’s legislative session, Democratic leaders celebrated passage of the so-called Utility Relief Act (House Bill 1532), which offers Marylanders roughly $12 in savings per month. At a time when families are facing soaring driven by a massive shortage of reliable in-state power generation, that is not meaningful relief. It is a political talking point designed to avoid the larger conversation Maryland desperately needs to have.

Our state imports nearly half of the electricity it uses. Nearly half of the power keeping homes cool, businesses operating and communities functioning every day comes from outside our borders. Yet even as demand for electricity continues to rise, Maryland continues falling behind on building the reliable generation capacity needed to support our future.

That is not a serious long-term strategy.

Families across Maryland are already struggling with inflation, rising housing costs and economic uncertainty. Energy bills are becoming another major financial burden for working families, seniors and small businesses. But instead of focusing on increasing reliable power supply, meaning fully lowering consumer costs, and strengthening Maryland’s long-term energy security, Annapolis continues offering temporary fixes that fail to address the underlying problem.

The reality is simple: Maryland needs more power generation, and every responsible energy source should be part of the conversation. Natural gas, nuclear, renewables, battery storage, clean coal and emerging technologies all have a role to play in creating a more reliable and affordable energy future for our state.

Maryland also needs a broader conversation about the role experienced infrastructure providers and utilities can play in strengthening reliability and supporting future generation needs. These are organizations that already manage the systems Marylanders depend on every day and understand the long-term planning required to maintain dependable service.

Reliable and affordable energy is not a partisan issue. It is a basic requirement for economic growth, business investment and everyday quality of life.

As summer begins and air conditioners start running around the clock, Maryland families will once again be reminded that energy policy decisions made in Annapolis have real world consequences.

Unfortunately, they are paying for those consequences every month.

Del. is the Minority Leader of the Maryland House of Delegates and represents Allegany County in the Maryland .

Tags: General Assembly, General Assembly 2026, energy costs, Jason Buckel
Tags: General Assembly, General Assembly 2026, energy costs, Jason Buckel

Related Content

Jonathon Fello

Maryland’s nonprofits are more than service providers — They’re economic drivers

Commentary: Fello's report shows Maryland nonprofits generate $465.6 million and support 2,602 jobs, highlight […]

June 25, 2026

Albert Wynn Column

It’s time to protect the 67 million Americans in the crypto economy

Commentary: The Clarity Act aims to establish federal consumer protections for million Americans in the crypto […]

June 24, 2026

SHAKESHAFT_Fort_Bragg_Column

Defense health agency policy leaves MD military families without medication coverage

Commentary: The Defense Health Agency's removal of anti-obesity medication coverage for TRICARE For Life benef […]

June 23, 2026

Kessler_Eva_Formal_Column

The 2026 legislative update of health care laws

Commentary: Maryland's 2026 legislative session introduced laws affecting healthcare staffing, insurance cover […]

June 22, 2026

Paul Mark Sandler

The sensational trial of Lizzie Borden

Commentary: Lizzie Borden was tried in Fall River, Massachusetts, for the brutal axe murders of her father and […]

June 17, 2026

Peter Pitts_Column

Marylanders will have to wait for the hospital accountability they deserve

Commentary: Maryland lawmakers failed to pass bipartisan legislation aimed at improving hospital cost transpar […]

June 15, 2026

Editors Picks

Carroll County CourtroomMF06

GOP primary for Carroll state’s attorney too close to call

24/6/2026
In the Baltimore Register of Wills Democratic primary race, Shanai Dunmore, right, is challenging incumbent Belinda Conaway, left.

Register of wills primaries: Most incumbents prevail; frontrunners emerge in PG [...]

24/6/2026
image00017

Removed Anne Arundel orphans’ court judge thanks supporters after apparent[...]

24/6/2026
IMG_0497

Tapp-Harper claims victory over Cogen, poised to be Baltimore’s first fema[...]

23/6/2026
Sen. Dalya Attar and Del. Malcolm P. Ruff are facing off in the race for the District 41 Senate race to represent Baltimore in the Maryland legislature. (The Daily Record)

Ruff beats Attar in MD Senate primary, AP calls

23/6/2026

Commentary

More News

Mail-in ballots are shown in a U.S. postal box at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center in the city of Industry, California, October 29, 2024. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

US Postal Service defends plan to require states to disclose mail voting lists

24/6/2026
Campaign signs for Montgomery County Council members Andrew Friedson and Will Jawando outside Rockville High School on Tueday. (Photo by Mayah Nachman/Maryland Matters)

Expensive, contentious executive races to lead big counties into the future

24/6/2026
Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) is joined on stage by his wife, Lea, and their children, Caleb and Cora, at an election night victory party Tuesday, after Ferguson survived one of his biggest political challenges in years. (Photo by Christine Condon/Maryland Matters)

Despite some challenges, most legislators appear headed to reelection

24/6/2026
The facade of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on March 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo)

Supreme Court won’t let Rastafarian man shaved bald in prison sue guards

23/6/2026
A plane carrying Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States approaches landing at Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on Jan. 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Trump administration can expand fast-track deportation process, appeals court ru[...]

23/6/2026