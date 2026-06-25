New BWI airline set to launch in October

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Breeze Airways announced plans to commence flight service at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in October, Maryland Aviation Administration officials said in a release Wednesday.

The new airline will introduce nonstop flights to Burlington, Vermont and Vero Beach, Florida. According to a release, Breeze will provide additional travel choices for passengers while seeking to enhance BWI Airport’s expanding network of destinations.

Breeze roundtrip service to Vero Beach will begin Oct. 1 and roundtrip service to the New England town of Burlington will launch Oct. 4, according to state officials. Both Breeze flights will operate three times per week on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome Breeze Airways to our market and to celebrate the addition of these two new routes,” said Shannetta Griffin, executive director and CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, in a statement.

“The new service will boost tourism and economic development while providing our passengers with convenient access to attractive destinations.”

BWI offers roughly 300 daily nonstop departures to about 90 domestic and international destinations. MAA officials said the addition of Breeze Airways strengthens BWI’s function as a “premier gateway” and catalyst for economic growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Baltimore into the Breeze network and expand our service in Maryland,” Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a release.

“With two new nonstop destinations we know our Guests in the region will love the value and convenience Breeze has to offer.”