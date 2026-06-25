Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court scales back Roundup cancer lawsuits

Home >Business >

Supreme Court scales back Roundup cancer lawsuits

Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Supreme Court scales back Roundup cancer lawsuits

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Supreme Court overturns $1.25 million verdict in Missouri
  • argues federal law preempts state failure-to-warn claims
  • More than 100,000 plaintiffs filed lawsuits over
  • Bayer proposed $7.25 billion for current and future claims

WASHINGTON – The reined in thousands of lawsuits pursued in state courts accusing Bayer of failing to warn users that the active ingredient in its Roundup weedkiller causes , handing a major legal victory on Thursday to the German company.

The justices in a 7-2 decision overturned a jury verdict in Missouri awarding $1.25 million to a man named John Durnell who said he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after years of exposure to glyphosate in Roundup. The Supreme Court agreed with Bayer that a U.S. law that governs pesticides precludes failure-to-warn claims that are brought under state law from moving forward in court.

President Donald Trump’s administration backed Bayer in the case.

Bayer acquired Roundup as part of its $63 billion purchase of agrochemical company in 2018. More than 100,000 plaintiffs have filed cases in U.S. state and federal courts alleging a cancer link, and the German drugmaking and crop science company had said that the lawsuits could threaten its ability to supply the herbicide to farmers.

The torrent of litigation already prompted Bayer to remove glyphosate from its consumer version of Roundup. Bayer said before the Supreme Court ruled that a decision in its favor could largely end the Roundup litigation.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in April.

“The U.S. Supreme Court decision is good for science, farmers, and industries that depend on regulatory clarity for innovation. It should help significantly contain the Roundup litigation after nearly a decade of legal battles. The ruling should result in the dismissal of current warning-based claims and bar future failure-to-warn claims,” company spokesperson Tino Andresen said in a statement.

The company emphasized throughout the litigation that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency repeatedly found that glyphosate does not cause cancer and approved its product labels without a warning.

Facing billions of dollars in potential liability, Bayer announced in February a proposed $7.25 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of current and future lawsuits. The settlement would not affect claims that stem from pending appeals or that fall outside the deal, according to the company. Those amount to nearly $1 billion, it said.

‘A disaster for

Environmental activists and others criticized the court’s ruling on Thursday.

“Once again, the Supreme Court has sided with big business over people and the environment. Today’s ruling is a disaster for public health,” said Tarah Heinzen, legal director at the advocacy group Food and Water Watch.

“The harm from this decision will perpetuate our cancer, infertility and general chronic disease epidemic for generations to come,” said Kelly Ryerson, co-executive director of advocacy group American Regeneration and a Make America Healthy Again activist who posts on social media under the moniker “The Glyphosate Girl.”

The sprawling dispute centers on a U.S. law called the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, or FIFRA, that governs the sale and labeling of pesticides and bars states from imposing differing or additional requirements.

The measure prohibits pesticides that are “misbranded” with labels that lack an adequate warning to protect health and the environment.

Bayer has argued that Durnell’s claims are preempted by this law. The has repeatedly approved labels without such a cancer warning, demonstrating that these products are not misbranded, the company said, adding that labels cannot be substantially changed without the agency’s approval.

Durnell’s lawyers said that despite the EPA’s registration of Roundup, the label may still be challenged as misbranded. They also said Durnell’s claims are not preempted because Missouri state law that requires products to adequately warn of dangers imposes the same requirements as FIFRA’s prohibition on misbranding.

Durnell sued Monsanto in Missouri state court in 2019, claiming it failed to warn users of the dangers associated with Roundup and glyphosate.

He was diagnosed with a rare and often aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the white blood cells, and attributed the disease to his exposure to Roundup starting in 1996. For about 20 years he was the “spray guy” for a neighborhood association in St. Louis, killing weeds at local parks without protective equipment, according to court papers.

A jury sided with Durnell in 2023, and in 2025 a state appeals court upheld that verdict.

Some activists with the “Make America Healthy Again” movement that backs Trump’s Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr have criticized the ‘s support for Bayer. Also backing Bayer in the case were a number of crop farming and agricultural industry groups. Several environmental, farm worker and public health groups backed Durnell.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; editing by Will Dunham.

Tags: Products Liability Law, roundup, U.S. Supreme Court, cancer, Trump administration, public health, settlement, monsanto, EPA, bayer
Tags: Trump administration, public health, Products Liability Law, settlement, roundup, EPA, U.S. Supreme Court, cancer, monsanto, bayer

Related Content

McCormick brand spices at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, March 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

MD-based McCormick tops Q2 profit estimates on higher pricing

Maryland-based Cholula hot sauce maker McCormick handily beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit.

June 25, 2026

Breeze Airways announced plans to commence flight service at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in October 2026. (Maryland Aviation Administration) 

New BWI airline set to launch in October

Breeze Airways announced plans to commence flight service at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in October, state t […]

June 25, 2026

Wedgewood North Business Park is located on International Boulevard in Frederick. (Minkoff)

MoCo real estate firm acquires Frederick business park

Minkoff Development Corp., a real estate firm headquartered in Germantown, has acquired Wedgewood North Busine […]

June 25, 2026

MCB Real Estate has added Annapolis Plaza to its retail portfolio after acquiring the 165,565-square-foot property. (MCB Real Estate)

MCB Real Estate buys Annapolis shopping center

MCB Real Estate, a Baltimore-based real estate firm, announced it purchased an ownership interest in Annapolis […]

June 22, 2026

A general view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Ravens invest $1M in Baltimore gun violence prevention efforts

The Baltimore Ravens are making a $1 million investment in gun violence prevention, committing resources to si […]

June 22, 2026

An aerial view of 4305 Lime Kiln Road in Frederick. (Provided by Marcus & Millichap)

Frederick storage property sold for $7.45M

An industrial outdoor storage property in Frederick has been sold for $7.45 million, real estate firm Marcus & […]

June 22, 2026

Editors Picks

Carroll County CourtroomMF06

GOP primary for Carroll state’s attorney too close to call

24/6/2026
In the Baltimore Register of Wills Democratic primary race, Shanai Dunmore, right, is challenging incumbent Belinda Conaway, left.

Register of wills primaries: Most incumbents prevail; frontrunners emerge in PG [...]

24/6/2026
image00017

Removed Anne Arundel orphans’ court judge thanks supporters after apparent[...]

24/6/2026
IMG_0497

Tapp-Harper claims victory over Cogen, poised to be Baltimore’s first fema[...]

23/6/2026
Sen. Dalya Attar and Del. Malcolm P. Ruff are facing off in the race for the District 41 Senate race to represent Baltimore in the Maryland legislature. (The Daily Record)

Ruff beats Attar in MD Senate primary, AP calls

23/6/2026

Commentary

More News

Migrants check their phones while gathering at El Chaparral border crossing after their CBP One app asylum appointment was cancelled on the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration, in Tijuana, Mexico January 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Jorge Duenes)

Migrants not entitled to apply for asylum while standing on Mexico side of borde[...]

25/6/2026
Guns on display in 2013 at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record file photo)

Supreme Court rules for challenge to Hawaii handgun limits

25/6/2026
Supporters gather outside the federal courthouse after a hearing in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general seeking to block President Donald Trump's executive order tightening rules on mail-in voting, in Boston on June 2, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Judge blocks Trump executive order restricting mail-in voting

25/6/2026
Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Supreme Court scales back Roundup cancer lawsuits

25/6/2026
People visit a Tesla service center and gallery in Austin, Texas, June 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez/File Photo)

Tesla sued over fatal Texas crash linked to Autopilot

25/6/2026