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Founded eight years ago, The Hill Law Group focuses on estate planning and administration, bringing focused legal counsel to clients through a four-person team led by owner and principal attorney Meredith Hill.

The firm’s recent financial performance reflects significant momentum. Revenue reached $650,000 in the most recent completed fiscal year, doubling the prior year’s $325,000, growth that underscores expanding client demand for the firm’s services.

Hill has navigated the challenges that can accompany building a women-owned practice, including having her professional credibility questioned. Rather than a deterrent, those experiences have sharpened her sense of purpose. As a mother of three, she views her role as a law firm owner as a tangible example for her children and a broader source of inspiration for women considering entrepreneurship. She also makes a deliberate point of directing her own business to other women-owned enterprises.

That community connection extended to formal recognition in 2026, when The Hill Law Group was named Best of Bethesda, an honor determined by public vote. Hill has noted that the community-driven nature of the award gives it particular meaning, distinguishing it from industry-only recognition.

A 100%-women-owned business, the firm reflects Hill’s commitment to building an independent practice on her own terms, one that has demonstrated consistent growth while remaining rooted in the specialized estate planning work at the core of its founding mission.

Honoree profiles were written using an artificial intelligence program and supported by forms completed by the honoree. Each profile was reviewed, fact-checked and edited for accuracy by The Daily Record’s editorial staff.