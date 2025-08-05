In the Matter of Yough Farms
In the Matter of Yough Farms
Unreported Opinions//July 1, 2026//
Administrative Law—Environmental Impact—Permit Application
The Department’s decision to grant an exception for the bridge replacement was vacated due to inadequate findings and conclusions, requiring a thorough reevaluation of the application.
Related Content
S.P. v. Montgomery County Board of Education
Administrative Law—Parental Rights—Curriculum The appeal is dismissed as moot regarding notice and opt-ou […]
July 1, 2026
N.B. v. Montgomery County Board of Education
Administrative Law—Parental Rights—Curriculum The Parents challenged the Local Board's decision to incorp […]
July 1, 2026
S. S. v. E. G.
Real Property—Boundary Dispute—Adverse Possession The appeal arises from a boundary dispute between neigh […]
July 1, 2026
J.P. v. Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation
Torts—Negligence—Premises Liability The circuit court did not err in entering summary judgment against Ms […]
June 30, 2026
C.I.G. v. T.B., E.A..
Real Property—Restrictive Covenants—Declaratory Judgment The circuit court found that the termination of […]
June 30, 2026
Editors Picks
Laurel Park horse training facility purchase approved by MD board
1/7/2026
No referendum on Frederick data center expansion, MD Supreme Court rules
30/6/2026
Ex-lawyer seeks reinstatement to MD bar after US House primary win
30/6/2026
Budget, vaccines, judicial ethics: 6 key MD laws going into effect July 1
30/6/2026
In the Lead: The Daily Record announces 2026 Best Women-Owned Businesses
30/6/2026
Commentary
More News
Judges block Trump’s limits on student loan forgiveness program
1/7/2026
Supreme Court turns away cases testing firearm age restrictions
30/6/2026
Supreme Court to hear challenge to state-level assault rifle bans
30/6/2026
Supreme Court clears way for transgender sports bans
30/6/2026
Supreme Court strikes down curbs on coordinated campaign spending
30/6/2026