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Laurel Park horse training facility purchase approved by MD board

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Laurel Park horse training facility purchase approved by MD board

Ellie Victorina, ridden by Grant Whitacre, leads the pack in the second race of the day on Oct. 1, 2023, at Laurel Park. (Angel Gingras/Capital News Service)

Ellie Victorina, ridden by Grant Whitacre, leads the pack in the second race of the day on Oct. 1, 2023, at Laurel Park. (Angel Gingras/Capital News Service)

Laurel Park horse training facility purchase approved by MD board

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Key takeaways:
  • Maryland approves $48.5 million purchase
  • Park to become year-round thoroughbred training facility
  • negotiating sale or lease of Shamrock Farm
  • First upgrades to focus on living facilities for workers and horses

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved on Wednesday the $48.5 million purchase of Laurel Race Track to be used as a year-round thoroughbred horse training facility.

“For decades, has been a central part of Maryland’s racing history, hosting world-famous steeds like Secretariat and War Admiral,” Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, a Democrat, said at the meeting. “Now, it will become a place that trains the next generation of Triple Crown champions.”

The signoff comes weeks after Gov. , a Democrat, announced that Maryland intends to secure ownership over the intellectual property rights of the Stakes and the Black-Eyed Susan events by exercising its right of first refusal to match the $85 million offer made by Churchill Downs Inc.

In May 2025, the now-defunct Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority entered into a contract to purchase Shamrock Farm in for construction of a thoroughbred facility, closing on the sale that August. It then came to light that the estimated cost of developing the farm would cost at least $212 million — more than double the estimation by the racetrack authority.

In June 2024, the authority entered into a lease with Laurel Park in as the Shamrock Farm facility was being developed. Earlier this year, that lease was extended to December 31, 2028.

Because of the increased cost of developing Shamrock Farms, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Maryland Economic Development Corporation began negotiations to purchase Laurel Park, which hosted the 151st Preakness Stakes in May.

The total estimated cost for Laurel Park, including the upgrades, is $177 million. Craig Thompson, chair of the stadium authority’s board, said the pivot to this property is estimated to save the state $50 million. 

According to Wednesday’s Board of Public Works agenda, the first investments will be poured into updating the living facilities for workers and horses on the backstretch. 

The stadium authority is working with the Maryland Department of General Services to sell or lease Shamrock Farm in an effort to recover Maryland’s approximately $4.5 million investment in the property.

Gary McGuigan, executive vice president of the Maryland Stadium Authority, anticipates a public auction in the fall.

“It depends on the market conditions at the time of the public auction, but the intent is to recoup as much, if not all, of the $4.5 million,” he said.

Thompson said that moving forward with the renovations on Shamrock Farm would be “considerably straining” on the available funding allocated to rebuild Pimlico Race Course.

“With your approval, today’s acquisition will ensure both the Pimlico redevelopment and training center projects remain on track to be completed within [the Maryland Stadium Authority’s] budgeted, authorized amount by the General Assembly,” he said.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a Democrat and member of the Board of Public Works with the governor and state treasurer, said it “makes more sense to start from what we have existing at Laurel than to build from the ground up” at Shamrock Farms.

This story has been updated.

Tags: Anne Arundel County, Laurel, Laurel Park, Board of Public Works, Carroll County, Wes Moore, Maryland Stadium Authority, Horse Racing, Preakness

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Tags: Board of Public Works, Anne Arundel County, Laurel Park, Carroll County, Wes Moore, Maryland Stadium Authority, Preakness, Laurel, Horse Racing

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