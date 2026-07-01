Bench and bar members urged to enhance disability awareness

Listen to this article Listen to this article

At the recent MSBA Legal Summit, disability advocates presented a panel on disability awareness for the bench and bar. By the nature of this presentation existing, we can safely surmise that our work is not done in creating a fully inclusive bench and bar when it comes to litigants, attorneys and others with disabilities.

The session outlined several steps that lawyers and the judiciary can take to ensure that individuals with disabilities can fully engage in the judicial process. As practitioners and judges, we all should take this responsibility seriously.

Below are some pressing areas where we, as the bench and bar, should be focusing our efforts.

Thoughtful language creates a more inclusive environment for those with disabilities. It shapes perceptions, influences legal outcomes and impacts how individuals experience the legal system. The language used in legal settings influences: How judges interpret cases involving individuals with disabilities, how juries assess witness credibility, how attorneys advocate for clients and how legal documents frame individuals’ rights, responsibilities and access to justice. If you are not effectively communicating with your client, then you are likely not effectively representing them either. Conscious shifts in our language as practitioners can be powerful and influence individuals’ meaningful engagement in the justice system.

Plain language makes information accessible to everyone. It is communication that is clear, straightforward and only uses words that are necessary to ensure that all people can understand and participate. Best practices include presenting ideas in a logical order, using the same terms consistently and spelling out acronyms, using clear headings, bullet lists, short sentences, or more white space, and using images or icons to support understanding. While our profession is known for liking to use big words, we are generally best communicating when we’re using words common to the non-attorney.

There are additional steps that attorneys and judges can implement to ensure that an individual with disabilities is able to fully participate. Some adjustments that can be made include: Providing extended processing time to allow individuals with intellectual disabilities to comprehend information, reducing noise levels or designated quiet areas for individuals with sensory processing challenges, adjusting lighting and seating for individuals with sensory sensitivities or mobility impairments, allowing alternative response methods such as written testimony, voice recordings or typed responses when verbal communication is difficult, or providing regular breaks for individuals with disabilities that affect focus, stamina or stress tolerance. None of these accommodations requires a significant effort on the practitioner’s part and can have substantial benefits to the individual.

How courts approach a disability impacts legal decisions related to competency, sentencing, jury selection and witness credibility. Reasonable accommodations that courts can consider include: Permitting a support person to sit next to a litigant, allowing eating or drinking in the courtroom, relocating hearings to provide access to restrooms, allowing appearances by teleconference for routine hearings, allowing electronic devices into the courthouse when otherwise prohibited or permitting assistance with filling out court forms. If you have done your job as a practitioner, you will know what accommodations your client needs to help them meaningfully participate in the judicial process and you should be advocating to the court with those requests.

It’s also critical for attorneys and judges to be careful not to let any stereotyping of disabilities influence how they perceive witness testimony or in jury selection. Witnesses with disabilities should not be assumed unreliable due to differences in communication, body language, or memory recall. A witness may use augmentative and alternative communication devices, interpreters, letterboards or written responses to provide testimony. Some disabilities, such as autism or cerebral palsy, may impact speech patterns, eye contact, or facial expressions but do not affect credibility. Trauma responses (e.g., PTSD flashbacks, dissociation, difficulty recalling specific details) should not be misinterpreted as evasiveness or deception. Relatedly, jurors with disabilities should not be excluded due to assumptions about their ability to participate. Accommodations for jurors (e.g. braille materials, screen readers, additional processing time) should be provided as needed. And courts should ensure that jurors who require accommodations are not perceived as less capable of fulfilling their role.

Disability Pride Month is observed every July to celebrate disability identity and community, mark the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and push for full inclusion in everyday life. As we celebrate Disability Pride this month, we encourage our colleagues of the bench and bar to ensure that all Marylanders have the opportunity to best advocate for themselves within our judicial system. The reality is that unless we as attorneys and judges intentionally challenge ourselves to continue to grow in our understanding of how to best accommodate individuals with disabilities, then we will unnecessarily and unfairly limit full access to justice for certain individuals.

Editorial Advisory Board Members Arthur F. Fergenson and George Liebmann did not participate in this opinion.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

Gary E. Bair

Jill P. Carter

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

George Liebmann

George Nilson

Steven I. Platt

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

Jeff Sovern

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.