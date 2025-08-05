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S. S. v. E. G.

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S. S. v. E. G.

S. S. v. E. G.

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Real Property—Boundary Dispute—Adverse Possession

The appeal arises from a boundary dispute between neighbors concerning a strip of land that the Gilmans claimed through adverse possession after 46 years of continuous use and maintenance.

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