Cirincion’s lead in Washington County State’s Attorney race lessens

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Washington County State’s Attorney Gina Cirincion’s lead in the the state’s attorney Republican primary race has diminished to 12 votes, with an estimated 350 mail-in ballots still to be counted, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections’ website.

As of Wednesday, July 1 counting, Cirincion had 4,943 votes compared to 4,931 votes for Republican challenger Adam Daniel Greivell.

Cirincion was ahead by 23 votes Thursday, June 25.

Greivell had been leading by 18 votes at the end of Election Day counting.

With no Democratic candidate running in the primary for state’s attorney, the winner of the Republican primary would most likely be the county’s next state’s attorney.

The deadline has not occurred yet for write-in or petition candidates for the Nov. 3 general election. To be a petition candidate, the person must submit enough eligible signatures to get their name on the ballot for the general election.

222 Republican mail-in ballots were among those to be opened and counted Wednesday, July 1, Washington County Election Director Barry Jackson said on that afternoon. 189 of those counted toward the state’s attorney Republican primary.

In total, 810 mail-in ballots were to be counted July 1, the second day of mail-in balloting after the June 23 election.

Around 350 mail-in ballots are expected to be counted on Monday, July 6, Jackson said. Jackson said they plan for Monday to be the last day of mail-in ballot counting.

As long as mail-in ballots are eligible, postmarked by June 23 — Election Day — and received by 10 a.m. Monday, they will be counted, Jackson said previously.

Cirincion received more votes than Greivell in the mail-in ballots counted on Election Day, leading in that category 653 to 450. She also received more during early voting, leading in that category 1,388 to 1,004.

Greivell received more votes on Election Day, leading in that category 3,218 to 2,613.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Cirincion’s lead in Washington County State’s Attorney race lessens

Reporting by Jillian Hartman, The Herald-Mail / The Herald-Mail. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.