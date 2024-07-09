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ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

The Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) is seeking candidates for the position of Administrative Law Judge (ALJ). Eligible candidates must be a lawyer in good standing for at least five years; licensed to practice law in Maryland; and possess strong interpersonal skills, outstanding analytical skills, and excellent writing, legal research, computer, and time management skills. The OAH is based in Hunt Valley, Maryland and the position may require occasional travel within Maryland. This position also allows teleworking and remote hearing options for qualified ALJs. Starting salary is $127,436 annually (applicable to State and non- State employees). For more information and to apply, go to the State of Maryland Job Openings at https://jobapscloud.com/MD/ . Deadline to apply is August 17, 2026. Supplemental materials include: a resume; one (1) writing sample (no longer than 10 pages), preferably written in the past 5 years that displays legal and analytical skills; and three professional references. Applicants must also submit a recent (obtained with the last year) Certificate of Good Standing from the Supreme Court of Maryland. Instructions and deadline to submit supplemental materials are outlined in the online job announcement.

21/July

To place a jobs posting, contact Joy Hough at [email protected] or at 443-992-7728.