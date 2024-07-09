Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

    Jobs//July 7, 2026//

Home >Jobs (Classifieds) >

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

    Jobs//July 7, 2026//

Listen to this article

ADVERTISEMENT

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

The Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) is seeking candidates for the position of Administrative Law Judge (ALJ). Eligible candidates must be a lawyer in good standing for at least five years; licensed to practice law in Maryland; and possess strong interpersonal skills, outstanding analytical skills, and excellent writing, legal research, computer, and time management skills. The OAH is based in Hunt Valley, Maryland and the position may require occasional travel within Maryland. This position also allows teleworking and remote hearing options for qualified ALJs. Starting salary is $127,436 annually (applicable to State and non- State employees). For more information and to apply, go to the State of Maryland Job Openings at https://jobapscloud.com/MD/ . Deadline to apply is August 17, 2026. Supplemental materials include: a resume; one (1) writing sample (no longer than 10 pages), preferably written in the past 5 years that displays legal and analytical skills; and three professional references. Applicants must also submit a recent (obtained with the last year) Certificate of Good Standing from the Supreme Court of Maryland. Instructions and deadline to submit supplemental materials are outlined in the online job announcement.

21/July

To place a jobs posting, contact Joy Hough at [email protected] or at 443-992-7728.

Related Content

Experienced Workers’ Compensation Attorney

ADVERTISEMENT Experienced Workers' Compensation Attorney Baltimore Plaintiff's Firm A well-established Balti […]

June 10, 2026

Editors Picks

The Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal Building, which houses Maryland's two appellate courts, is seen on March 30. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Under-21 gun possession ban upheld by MD appellate court

7/7/2026
image00009

No theatrics: Actors can’t perform 1992 Baltimore trial for civil suit jur[...]

6/7/2026
Drilling Geothermal Well

Geothermal energy incentivized in MD but not widely used at homes

6/7/2026
DSC04205-2048×1365

MD’s first ‘human composting’ facility is open for business

3/7/2026
An aerial view of an Amazon Web Services Data Center known as US East 1 in Ashburn, Virginia, October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

Frederick County executive orders data center development pause after court ruli[...]

2/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Saint Victor AR-15 Rifle is displayed during the National Rifle Association annual convention in Houston, Texas, May 27, 2022. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

Supreme Court to hear gun, LGBT, voting rights cases in next term

7/7/2026
McCormick & Company Inc. (File photo/McCormick & Co.)

Mega-deals fuel record M&A as boards dream big on takeovers

7/7/2026
United Airlines planes are seen at the tarmac at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, May 7, 2025. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)

United Airlines must face lawsuit over ‘window seats’ that lack wind[...]

6/7/2026
People walk by a Target store in midtown Manhattan in New York City, March 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo)

Back-to-school bargain hunt starts early as higher bills pressure families

6/7/2026
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X apps are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo)

Supreme Court won’t block Texas app store age verification law

6/7/2026