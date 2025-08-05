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K.L.D.J.. v. State of Maryland

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K.L.D.J.. v. State of Maryland

K.L.D.J.. v. State of Maryland

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Criminal Law—Murder—Privacy Rights

The court affirmed the denial of Davis’ motion to suppress a recorded jail conversation, ruling he had no reasonable expectation of privacy in the holding cell where the conversation occurred.

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