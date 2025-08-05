K.M. v. T.B.
K.M. v. T.B.
Unreported Opinions//July 10, 2026//
Torts—Negligence—Assumption of Risk
The court affirmed the judgment, finding no evidence that the defendants increased the risk of injury or acted negligently during the horseback riding incident involving A. Malley.
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