Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Trump fires members of bipartisan election commission ahead of midterms

Home >Government >

Trump fires members of bipartisan election commission ahead of midterms

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

Trump fires members of bipartisan election commission ahead of midterms

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • terminates last three Election Assistance Commission members
  • Commission members included two Democrats and one Republican
  • Terminations followed recent Supreme Court ruling on agency removals

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday terminated the last three members of the Election Assistance Commission, the independent, federal commission that assists election administration officials nationwide, the confirmed.

The remaining three commissioners of the four-member bipartisan commission were forced out of the commission on Thursday in different ways. The one Republican appointee resigned and the other two Democratic appointees were fired via an email from the White House Presidential Personnel Office, according to one person familiar with the decision and two other people briefed on the terminations.

The fourth commissioner departed the commission in April.

The terminations follow the recent Supreme Court decision that granted the president more power to fire members of independent agencies, and a push by Trump for more federal intervention in voting processes, traditionally the purview of the states, as midterm approach in November.

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission is terminated, effective immediately. Thank you for your service,” the termination email, seen by Reuters, said.

The White House confirmed the terminations after Reuters’ initial report.

“The President, and head of the Executive Branch, reserves the right to remove individuals that may not be totally aligned with the important task of securing America’s elections and ensuring every legal vote is counted,” a White House official said in a statement, citing the Supreme Court decision as precedent.

The official added that the has been “working across all agencies and local partners to safeguard elections from fraud and abuse, and investing in a strong infrastructure to sustain that mission especially in the midterm elections.”

The Election Assistance Commission serves as a “national clearinghouse of information on election administration,” accredits testing laboratories and certifies voting systems, and maintains the national mail voter registration form developed by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, according to the commission’s website.

The terminations follow advocacy from Trump and top administration officials to change vote-by-mail requirements ahead of the midterm elections, and investigations into the 2020 presidential election outcome, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

In his second term, Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was rigged.

Commission’s future unclear

The election commission was established by in 2002 through the Help America Vote Act. The four commissioners are appointed by the president, are required to be evenly split with two Democrats and two Republicans, and ultimately need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The three remaining commissioners who were forced out, Thomas Hicks, Benjamin Hovland and Christy McCormick, were all unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

The 2002 law states the president can appoint replacements to the commission, but it is unclear how Trump will move ahead with the commission.

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said in a Thursday social media post the terminations should “concern every American, regardless of party.”

“Removing every remaining commissioner just months before the 2026 midterm elections is an extraordinary step that demands an immediate explanation from the administration and raises profound concerns about political interference in the institutions that support our elections,” Warner said.

Reporting by Bo Erickson and Erin Banco in Washington; editing by Donna Bryson, Stephen Coates and Lincoln Feast.

Tags: Elections, Congress, White House, Trump, u.s senate, Elections Law, mail-in voting, Trump administration, U.S. Supreme Court

Related Articles

Tags: Trump, mail-in voting, Elections, White House, U.S. Supreme Court, u.s senate, Congress, Trump administration, Elections Law

Related Articles

Related Content

People find shade next to a scaled-down model of an arch proposed by President Donald Trump at the Great American State Fair along the National Mall in July 2026. (Matt McClain/For The Washington Post)

Trump’s proposed triumphal arch clears another key hurdle

A federal commission advanced President Donald Trump’s triumphal arch project after hearing nearly three hours […]

July 10, 2026

U.S. federal agents look on as they stand guard in Camarillo, California, on July 10, 2025. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo)

DOJ sues MD, alleging new immigration law obstructs Trump’s authority

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Maryland, alleging that a new immigration law thwarts the Trump […]

July 10, 2026

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown was one of more than 20 attorney generals who are asking a federal judge to reject a Trump administration's move to dismantle a 50-year-old program meant to help minority- and women-owned businesses win government contracts. (Rachel Konieczny / The Daily Record file photo)

MD claims immunity from some sexual abuse lawsuits filed under Child Victims Act

The Supreme Court of Maryland has agreed to hear the state’s challenge to the Child Victims Act in a case that […]

July 10, 2026

Maryland Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis walks out of the federal courthouse in Baltimore after a hearing on whether the Trump administration's demand for unredacted voter data should be dismissed.

DOJ threatens top MD election official with criminal charges

Maryland’s top election official is being threatened with criminal charges by the Justice Department, part of […]

July 9, 2026

Adam Daniel Greivell and Gina Cirincion are Republican candidates for Washington County State's Attorney. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

Washington County state’s attorney narrowly wins GOP primary

Washington County State's Attorney Gina Cirincion won the state's attorney Republican primary race by 27 votes […]

July 9, 2026

Edward Blum founded the American Alliance for Equal Rights, which has challenged race-based scholarships. (Shuran Huang/For The Washington Post)

Diversity scholarships decline after legal complaints, Trump’s crackdown

College scholarships aimed at students of color, women and others are becoming less common in the face of laws […]

July 9, 2026

Editors Picks

Susan Goering, the former head of the ACLU of Maryland, died last month at 73. (Courtesy of the ACLU of Maryland)

Susan Goering, former head of ACLU of Maryland, dies

10/7/2026
Jared Kushner, special advisor to the president, is welcomed by European commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of their meeting in Brussels on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Ale_Mi via Depositphotos)

Kushner family rental company owes MD tenants over $4M, judge rules

9/7/2026
AstraZeneca Frederick Manufacturing Center (courtesy photo)

AstraZeneca employee in MD accused of insider trading

9/7/2026
Anne Arundel County Circuit Court (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

Anne Arundel enacts eviction law similar to one deemed unconstitutional in Balti[...]

9/7/2026
The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is seen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, on May 10, 2023. (USA TODAY Network)

Glen Burnie ICE shooting victim’s injuries not being treated, lawyers say

8/7/2026

Commentary

More News

People find shade next to a scaled-down model of an arch proposed by President Donald Trump at the Great American State Fair along the National Mall in July 2026. (Matt McClain/For The Washington Post)

Trump’s proposed triumphal arch clears another key hurdle

10/7/2026
A worker stocks limes ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday at an Albertsons supermarket in Redmond, Washington, on Nov. 24, 2025. (REUTERS/David Ryder)

Fed report cites ‘stepped-up’ inflation due to tariffs, Iran war, AI[...]

10/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

Trump fires members of bipartisan election commission ahead of midterms

10/7/2026
A view of the setup ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Evan Vucci)

Federal grand jury indicts 8 men over alleged plot to attack White House UFC eve[...]

10/7/2026
E. Jean Carroll reacts in a car outside the Manhattan Federal Court on Jan. 26, 2024, after the verdict in the second civil trial was reached after she accused President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago in New York City. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo)

Judge says E. Jean Carroll can collect $5M damage award from Trump

9/7/2026