Trump’s attorneys, DOJ leaders misused courts in IRS case, judge says

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Key takeaways: Trump lawsuit against IRS deemed filed for improper purpose

Justice Department leaders and Trump attorneys accused of court abuse

Two Trump attorneys referred for potential disciplinary proceedings

A federal judge on Monday denounced President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS as an improper attempt to “manipulate” the court process and legitimize a controversial deal that afforded him significant tax protections and sought to establish a nearly $1.8 billion fund for alleged victims of politicized prosecutions.

In a blistering ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams suggested Trump’s attorneys and top Justice Department officials who signed off on that agreement could face professional sanctions. She barred them from citing any provision of their private resolution in future official proceedings.

“In sum,” the judge wrote, “the facts before this Court demonstrate that there was never adverseness between the Parties; there was never a case or controversy; and there was never a question as to who would prevail.”

The extraordinary order from Williams, an appointee of President Barack Obama, came in response to concerns raised by 35 former federal judges, who had petitioned her to reexamine a deal the Justice Department struck with Trump in May to resolve the suit he filed earlier this year over the leak of his personal tax returns by a government contractor.

The Justice Department has said the agreement did not require sign-off by Williams, who was overseeing the case.

The agreement initially included a provision creating a nearly $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded pot of money for those who, like Trump, have claimed they were victims of a “weaponized” justice system. The Justice Department later said it is no longer moving forward with that plan, after facing bipartisan backlash and accusations of self-dealing.

The department, however, has stood by a separate aspect of the deal that purports to shield Trump, his sons and their affiliated business entities from any past tax claims – a potentially lucrative benefit for a president who has often complained about burdensome IRS audits.

While Williams’s ruling Monday did not directly strike down the private agreement between Trump and the Justice Department, which he oversees, it remained unclear whether the restrictions she imposed on citing it in official proceedings could practically limit the tax protections it laid out for Trump and his family.

“This action was never about a party seeking judicial resolution of a legal issue or a factual dispute,” she wrote. “The nature of the suit itself and the conduct of the Parties and counsel from its filing make plain that this was an attempt to use the Court to provide some legitimacy to an agreement to confer immunity to people and entities affiliated with the President and to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers to redress grievances not defined in the law.”

Trump, his two eldest sons and his family business filed their suit against the IRS in January, seeking as much as $10 billion in damages for the theft of their tax filings by the agency contractor, who then leaked them to news organizations.

The former consultant, Charles Littlejohn, also leaked confidential tax records of other wealthy Americans. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2024 to five years in prison.

Williams noted that attorneys on both sides of the lawsuit reported to Trump – whether working for him in his personal capacity or as government employees at the Justice Department.

The Supreme Court has long held that lawsuits must present an active controversy to courts, with parties on either side of a legitimate dispute.

Earlier this year, Williams questioned whether lawyers for the Trumps and the Justice Department were truly adverse. But before she could hold a hearing on the matter, the Trumps withdrew their suit and announced their private deal with the Justice Department.

In her ruling Monday, the judge offered a particularly scathing assessment of the involvement of acting attorney general Todd Blanche, who emerged in the days after the deal was announced as its public face.

Blanche is set to appear before Congress on Wednesday to answer questions on his nomination to become the Senate-confirmed head of the Justice Department. Williams accused him of giving, “at best, misleading, and, at worst, disingenuous” testimony in previous stints before Congress.

In defending the deal in prior statements to Congress, Blanche portrayed the fund as comparable to previous settlements reached by the federal government, pointing in particular to a $760 million fund created through an Obama administration-era settlement to resolve claims of discrimination by Native American farmers and ranchers. But in that case, the parties involved spent a decade in litigation and reached a deal eventually approved by a court.

Since telling lawmakers that the Justice Department was abandoning the payout fund, Blanche has refused to put that pledge in writing – even resisting a call for him to do so from a federal judge examining the fund’s legality in a separate case in Virginia.

The Justice Department, Williams wrote, “has remained conspicuously absent and silent when serious questions about this matter have been raised.” She said she could only presume that silence was because officials know the department’s “position would not withstand judicial scrutiny.”

She ordered the court’s clerk to send copies of her ruling to the attorney disciplinary bodies in New York and D.C., which have launched inquiries into Blanche and Stanley Woodward, the Justice Department’s No. 3 official, in response to unrelated complaints about their conduct at the agency. Woodward signed off on many of the documents purporting to memorialize the agreement between the Trumps and the IRS.

Spokespersons for the Justice Department, the Treasury Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday on Williams’s order.

In addition to Blanche, Williams referred one of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, Alejandro Brito, to the Florida Bar for potential disciplinary action. The judge restricted the ability of a second lawyer, Daniel Epstein, to practice in the Southern District of Florida.

A spokesperson for Trump’s personal legal team said in a statement that “the IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to the New York Times, ProPublica and other left-wing news outlets, which was then illegally released to millions of people.”

“President Trump continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.”

Jeremy Roebuck covers the Justice Department and FBI for The Washington Post. Mark Berman is a national reporter for The Washington Post who covers law enforcement, criminal justice issues and legal affairs.

This article has been updated.