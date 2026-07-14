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Anne Arundel, ex-officer sued over crash that killed Navy linguist

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Anne Arundel, ex-officer sued over crash that killed Navy linguist

Allison Green, chief of the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division, and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, left, announce charges on April 2, 2024, against Anne Arundel County Police Officer Alexander Rodriguez for an unauthorized, high-speed chase that resulted in the death of a Laurel man. (The Daily Record/Rachel Konieczny)

Allison Green, chief of the Maryland attorney general's Independent Investigations Division, and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, left, announce charges on April 2, 2024, against Anne Arundel County Police Officer Alexander Rodriguez for an unauthorized, high-speed chase that resulted in the death of Joshua VanderZiel. (The Daily Record/Rachel Konieczny)

Anne Arundel, ex-officer sued over crash that killed Navy linguist

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Key takeaways:
  • Joshua VanderZiel killed in crash after unauthorized police pursuit
  • Family seeks compensatory and punitive damages from county and Rodriguez
  • Alexander Mason Rodriguez pleaded guilty to traffic offense

The family of a 21-year-old who was killed in a crash after an unauthorized pursuit by an Anne Arundel County Police officer filed a lawsuit Monday against the county and the former lawman, seeking damages for what they called unconstitutional practices that led to the Navy linguist’s death.

The civil suit came just over three months after the officer, Alexander Mason Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a traffic offense, the only conviction in a case prosecuted by the state agency that investigates police-involved deaths.

Rodriguez, 32, received a five-year sentence, suspended down to about four months, for leaving the scene of a deadly accident. His plea deal included “an agreement not to seek a career in law enforcement,” per the attorney general’s office.

Joshua VanderZiel’s family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the county and Rodriguez for due process, negligence and wrongful death claims stemming from the crash. Andrew VanderZiel, Joshua’s father and administrator of his estate, filed the lawsuit in for Maryland, naming and Rodriguez as defendants.

An spokesperson said the department was aware of the lawsuit but couldn’t comment due to pending litigation.

Rodriguez, who was recently released from the Detention Center to serve two years of supervised probation, could not be reached for comment. He did not have an attorney listed in court records for the civil matter. , who represented him in the criminal case, did not return a request for comment.

Joshua VanderZiel
Joshua VanderZiel (Courtesy Grant & Eisenhofer P.A.)

The family is represented by Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. principals Steven J. Kelly and Elizabeth A. Bailey. After Rodriguez’s April guilty plea, the attorneys vowed in a statement to find answers to “deeply disturbing questions” left unanswered by the lack of a criminal trial.

Bailey said Tuesday that “so much of” what her clients ultimately want to pursue from civil litigation “is just the light of day.” The family and their lawyers want to understand why Rodriguez initiated the pursuit in the first place, what kind of training the officer had and what policies the department had in place. Through the litigation, they hope to prevent similar encounters in the future, Bailey said.

Throughout the criminal proceedings, Chief of Police Amal Awad called Rodriguez’s actions a “profound betrayal of public trust” and said that they were not reflective of most county officers.

Born in Idaho and raised in Kansas, Joshua VanderZiel came to Maryland in 2023 after enlisting in the Navy and receiving a posting to ‘s Cryptologic Warfare Activity Group. Coming to know the Navy linguist from his family, Bailey said that he was “absolutely the light of their lives.”

He was killed Aug. 10, 2024, after investigators say Rodriguez, who had started as a patrol officer that May, followed his motorcycle out of a gas station near the military installation early that morning. Rodriguez did not activate the lights or sirens of his police SUV and did not notify his department’s dispatch or his supervisor of the pursuit, according to an indictment handed up against him last April.

The indictment charged Rodriguez with grossly and criminally negligent manslaughter, misconduct in office and failing to remain at the scene. It said Rodriguez pursued the motorcycle for more than 4 miles into Howard County, with both traveling more than 90 mph before VanderZiel crashed into a flatbed truck on Washington Boulevard in , killing the 21-year-old.

The criminal indictment and the civil complaint said that after the crash, Rodriguez made a U-turn, fled and did not write a report or otherwise notify his department of the crash.

“Instead, with callous disregard for Joshua’s life and constitutional rights, Officer Rodriguez returned to work the rest of his shift as if nothing happened,” the civil complaint says.

Anne Arundel County Police placed Rodriguez at the crash scene six days later, after being contacted by , who saw potential police markings on the SUV in dashboard camera footage from the flatbed truck, the indictment says.

Attorneys from the Maryland attorney general’s office prosecuted the criminal matter. Established in 2021 to investigate police-involved killings and granted the power to prosecute cases in 2023, the office’s Independent Investigations Division has only pursued charges in one other death, but charges against two Anne Arundel officers were dropped before trial.

Tags: U.S. District Court, fort meade, howard county police, Howard County, anne arundel county police, chaz ball, Laurel, Anne Arundel County
Tags: anne arundel county police, howard county police, Howard County, chaz ball, fort meade, Laurel, Anne Arundel County, U.S. District Court

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