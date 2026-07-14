Stephen Snyder case: Conviction of med-mal attorney upheld

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The conviction for attempted extortion by Stephen Snyder, a prominent medical malpractice attorney, has been upheld.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed Snyder’s conviction for attempting to extort the University of Maryland Medical System. Snyder reportedly threatened a smear campaign against the system’s transplant program if he wasn’t paid $25 million for a consulting agreement prosecutors called a “sham.”

Snyder appealed last summer, arguing that his cognitive decline — he was diagnosed with both dementia and Parkinson’s disease — made him competent to stand trial but incompetent to represent himself.

“A defendant who is competent to stand trial is competent to waive the right to counsel,” the opinion by Judge James Wynn Jr. begins. He was joined by Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III and Senior Judge Barbara Keenan.

A jury convicted Snyder in November 2024 after a trial in which he was in constant conflict with U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman. After closing arguments, Boardman held him in contempt of court, and he was incarcerated overnight. In April 2025, Boardman sentenced him to three years of probation and six months of home confinement, citing his health as a reason not to send him to prison.

“His performance was so poor and his relationship with the judge so contentious that he served a night in jail for contempt of court during the trial,” Wynn wrote. “The jury found him guilty. Snyder now asks this Court to overturn his conviction because his cognitive decline affected his performance as his own attorney. But his concession that he was competent to stand trial precludes this argument, and his other arguments on appeal also lack merit.”

Justin Brown of Brown Law in Baltimore, who represented Snyder after the trial, declined to comment.

During the trial, Snyder frequently violated the Federal Rules of Evidence, Boardman found, by seeking to introduce evidence through his questioning of witnesses. He repeatedly interrupted her and witnesses, struggled to stay on topic and on multiple occasions brought up a topic that he was forbidden from discussing — the initial decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office not to bring charges. Prosecutors frequently objected to what he said, and Boardman usually sustained them.

“I was my own worst enemy,” he told Boardman at his sentencing hearing. “I didn’t have bad intent.”

On appeal, Snyder argued that his right to self-representation should have been revoked without his consent. He further argued that the jury should have received an instruction related to his hiring of an ethics attorney; that his former client, who had signed a nondisclosure agreement as part of her settlement, should have been able to speak more freely; and that the jurors should have been asked if they had seen media coverage of his case.

The Fourth Circuit rejected each argument.

The $25 million consulting agreement would have conflicted Snyder out of future cases against the hospital, but he did not propose to do any work to reform a transplant division he claimed prioritized profit over safety. He hired a prominent Baltimore ethics lawyer, who testified that he had no knowledge of the details.

Snyder argued the proposed consulting agreement had a “nexus” to his representation of Michele Sanders, whose husband had died months after an unsuccessful kidney transplant. But Sanders appeared not to know the details of the agreement. She testified that she wanted Snyder to reform the hospital’s transplant division, but she did not appear to understand that he would be working for “their side” and would be conflicted out of future cases.

UMMS agreed to settle Sanders’ case for $5 million and never agreed to the consultancy.

Snyder’ law license was suspended in January 2025, but further action by the Attorney Grievance Commission was paused amid his appeal.

For decades, Snyder was one of Maryland’s most successful medical malpractice attorneys, taking only a handful of “catastrophic” cases each year and frequently winning multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts. He was one of the Baltimore area’s most recognizable lawyers, with billboards and TV ads proclaiming, “Don’t just sue them — Snyder them!”

This story has been updated.