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What statewide referendums will appear on MD ballots?

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What statewide referendums will appear on MD ballots?

A voter fills out a ballot at an El Dorado County polling station during California’s special election on Proposition 50, a measure that would temporarily redraw congressional districts, in El Dorado Hills, California, on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo)

A voter fills out a ballot at an El Dorado County polling station during California’s special election on Proposition 50, a measure that would temporarily redraw congressional districts, in El Dorado Hills, California, on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo)

What statewide referendums will appear on MD ballots?

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In addition to the races for governor, legislators and local representatives during the Nov. 3 general election, Marylanders can expect to see a series of ballot questions.

Ballot questions, or referendums, can allow voters to determine if the should be amended — frequently via legislation passed by the Maryland . Referendums can also take off through petitions with at least 60,157 signatures, according to the State Board of website.

Marylanders could see a statewide regarding the congressional redistricting process after the legislature convenes its special session in early August.

Lawmakers will debate whether to clarify the specifics of congressional redistricting in the state constitution. If approved by a three-fifths vote in both chambers, a referendum will appear on Marylanders’ ballots for the November general election.

No details of the exact language to be discussed were made available upon the announcement of the . If the General Assembly passes the legislation, the ballot question’s language must be available online for public comment by Aug. 5.

But as of now, three referendums are set to appear on ballots statewide in November. They are available for public comment on the State Board of Elections website until July 23 at 5 p.m. Those interested in commenting can do so by email at [email protected].

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The first two questions relate to arbitration reform for Maryland’s public employees.

During the most recent legislative session, Del. Jared Solomon, D-Montgomery, and Sen. Cory McCray, D-Baltimore City, successfully sponsored the Arbitration Reform for State Employees Act of 2026, which would change how the Maryland chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees bargains its contracts with Gov. ‘s administration.

The legislation would fund memoranda of understanding between the state and the union in the governor’s annual budget proposal. These agreements could include changes to wages, hours, fringe benefits and health benefits, among other terms of employment. Negotiations regarding these memoranda of understanding could be overseen by a neutral third party.

Maryland does not currently have a binding arbitration process for state employees, which allows contract negotiations to be drawn out over months and can lead to the union and the state to not reach an agreement at all. Allowing for arbitration by a neutral third party could prevent this.

Because Moore, a Democrat, signed off on both the House of Delegates and Senate versions of the bill, the question will appear twice on ballots.

The third ballot question will determine how vacancies on the Commission on Judicial Disabilities are filled.

The commission is an independent organization that investigates complaints against judges and justices of the state’s courts.

Sponsored by Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith Jr., D-Montgomery, the legislation would allow temporary appointments to the commission if a member is recused or disqualified, or when their term expires without a replacement.

The commission chair would be responsible for fulfilling these temporary appointments or could request that the governor fill an opening or extend the appointment of a committee member.

Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Dorchester, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Wicomico counties have a series of their own questions that will be on the ballots locally to alter their respective charters. Issues range from zoning, budget proposal dates, county executive term limits and how jurisdictions may appoint their inspectors general.

The deadline to submit a petition to have a referendum placed on the ballot statewide passed June 23. The State Board of Elections has until July 20 to verify and count any signatures on submitted petitions and until the 23rd to certify the results of the full referendum petition verification.

Tags: ballot question, afscme, Wicomico County, Wes Moore, Howard County, Elections, dorchester county, Baltimore County, frederick county, Montgomery County

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Tags: Baltimore County, Wicomico County, special session, Anne Arundel County, maryland state board of elections, Wes Moore, ballot question, General Assembly, frederick county, dorchester county

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