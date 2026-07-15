Montgomery County finds processing errors for 19 ballots after MD’s larger mail-in ballot issue

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The Montgomery County Board of Elections is considering decertifying its primary election results after it noticed processing errors to 19 ballots related to a much larger mistake: hundreds of thousands of incorrect ballots mailed out statewide.

The board will conduct a canvass of the 19 ballots and vote on the decertification Thursday, according to a news release. Officials would then scan the eligible ballots and recertify the election that same afternoon.

An audit revealed mistakes that occurred while separating original and replacement ballots following the misprint of mail-ins, the release says.

“Our short canvass meeting on Thursday is necessary to ensure that every eligible vote is counted and that election results are accurate and complete,” David A. Naimon, the president of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said in a statement Wednesday. “There won’t be enough eligible votes that we count on Thursday to change any of the previously certified winners, but counting those votes is part of our commitment to count every eligible vote.”

In May, the Maryland State Board of Elections confirmed that Taylor Print & Visual Impressions Inc., the state’s mail-in ballot vendor, made an error causing some voters to receive the wrong party ballot for the June 23 primary election. Replacements were shipped out to the 447,000 voters who were sent ballots prior to May 14.

The State Board of Elections sent informational postcards to all affected voters to notify them as to why they received two ballots, as well as text messages and emails to those who signed up to receive them. The envelopes containing the new ballots read “REPLACEMENT BALLOT INSIDE” on the front, with an instruction sheet inside that said “Attention Voter!” in large print across the top.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland’s elections administrator, said at a late May meeting of the State Board of Elections that any returned original ballots were to be quarantined, or set aside, to be counted after the June 23 primary election — only if they were the only ballot returned by the voter and reflected the correct party affiliation.

The original ballots were voided in Maryland’s voter registration system if a recipient received a replacement ballot so that they could not be marked as received when the barcode on the return envelope was scanned, allowing local elections boards to identify and separate them. Replacement ballots were the only ones counted and considered for voters who returned both. This protocol was approved by the state elections board June 9 and disseminated to local boards shortly thereafter.

If returned, the original ballots were to be canvassed July 6.

The Daily Record reached out to boards of election in Maryland’s other 23 jurisdictions Wednesday to ask how many of the original mail-in ballots were returned and counted, receiving answers only from Baltimore, Frederick, Howard and Washington counties.

In an email exchange, Guy Mickley, the Howard County elections director, said he has a count of the number of original ballots returned but otherwise referred a reporter to the state board.

The boards of elections in Baltimore and Frederick counties also referred The Daily Record to the state board.

The state board of elections did not respond to an inquiry regarding the number of original mail-in ballots returned across the state.

Barry Jackson, the elections director for Washington County, said he was “unable to provide information related to original and/or replacement ballots” due to pending litigation. But he would not clarify what case he was referencing.

As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, no lawsuit had been filed against DeMarinis or the Maryland State Board of Elections regarding the misprint of mail-in ballots.

Montgomery County previously certified its election July 8

The county’s voters firmly selected Gov. Wes Moore and former Del. Dan Cox to face off a second time in November, as well as most of their incumbent representatives in the legislature — save for Senate Majority Leader Nancy King, a Democrat, who lost to Amar Mukunda by nearly 1,400 votes.