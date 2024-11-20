Baltimore’s Heather Miller Rubens holds space for respectful religious disagreement
Baltimore’s Heather Miller Rubens holds space for respectful religious disagreement
Heather Miller Rubens, executive director of Baltimore-based Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies, joins Sloane Brown to talk about how the organization navigates intense times and intense emotions to try to provide help and hope to local, national and international communities, and how that affects her as its leader.
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