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Baltimore’s Heather Miller Rubens holds space for respectful religious disagreement

    Sloane Brown//July 15, 2026//

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Baltimore’s Heather Miller Rubens holds space for respectful religious disagreement

Baltimore’s Heather Miller Rubens holds space for respectful religious disagreement

    Sloane Brown//July 15, 2026//

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Heather Miller Rubens, executive director of -based Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies, joins to talk about how the organization navigates intense times and intense emotions to try to provide help and hope to local, national and international communities, and how that affects her as its leader.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.

 

Tags: Baltimore, Sloane Brown, Off the Record, religion
Tags: religion, Sloane Brown, Baltimore, Off the Record

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