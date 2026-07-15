Murder at Harvard: The trial of John W. Webster

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It is considered by some to be one of the most notorious murders in American history. “It shook the foundations of the ivy-covered buildings at Harvard,” writes Alan M. Dershowitz, esteemed lawyer and former professor at Harvard Law School.

In 1850, Dr. John W. Webster, a professor of chemistry and geology at Harvard Medical College, was charged, tried and convicted of the murder of Dr. George Parkman, also affiliated with Harvard Medical College. Parkman was a highly regarded, well-known physician, businessman and real estate speculator. He was also a wealthy moneylender from one of Boston’s richest families.

Parkman disappeared after visiting Harvard Medical College to meet with Webster who had owed Parkman money from a loan, and Parkman had begun pressuring him for payment. Parkman was last seen alive on Friday, November 23, 1849. A week later, on November 30, Ephraim Littlefield, a janitor at Harvard Medical College, found dismembered and burned body parts hidden in the laboratory of Webster. The gruesome, mutilated remains included a pelvis, a thigh and legs. Webster was later arrested and charged with the murder.

The reaction of the Harvard community and the local community was one of shock, horror, and disbelief when they learned that Webster was the alleged perpetrator.

The trial began on March 19, 1850, and lasted 12 days. It was conducted by the entire Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts. Chief Justice Lemuel Shaw presided. It is said that thousands of people visited the courtroom during the trial. Scores of witnesses testified, including the janitor who found the mutilated remains of Parkman.

The Parkman-Webster murder case was one of the first in the United States to allow scientific evidence as testimony, and it was the first to allow dental evidence. The prosecutors included Attorney General John H. Clifford, who later became the governor of Massachusetts, and independent counsel George Bemis. Defense attorneys included Pliny Merrick and Edward D. Sohier.

In the prosecution’s opening statement, Attorney General Clifford presented the facts his team intended to prove regarding the murder: Parkman was living a good, healthy life and was last seen upon his entering the Medical Building on Grove Street at 1:45 p.m. He had purchased lettuce for dinner and left it at the shop to be picked up later in the day. But he never did return for the lettuce or show up at his home for the family dinner later that evening. The next day, police involvement occurred, and searches commenced.

On November 30, the Friday after Parkman’s disappearance, in a privy vault connected with Webster’s laboratory at the Medical College, body parts that fit the description of Parkman were found. They consisted of a pelvis, the right thigh from hip to knee and the left leg from knee to ankle. Also discovered were certain towels with the initials of Webster. Subsequently, a thorax and a human body were found, as well as the left thigh from hip to knee. Evidence would show that these body parts all belonged to Parkman. A great number of bones and certain blocks of mineral teeth believed to be those of Parkman were also found in the furnace in Webster’s laboratory.

The prosecution called over 60 witnesses who gave direct and cross-examination testimony at trial. Included in the many witnesses called were the testimonies of Dr. Oliver Holmes Sr., who linked the mutilated remains to the body of Parkman, and Ephraim Littlefield, who had discovered the murder.

Attorney Edward D. Sohier presented the opening statement for the defendant, Webster. Sohier discussed the nature of the crime charged and the requirements of proving the crime charged, including the meaning of malice. He commented on the difference between murder with malice and manslaughter. He summarized the testimony of what the defense witnesses would testify about and commented on the weakness of the prosecution’s case based on circumstantial evidence. Moreover, he asserted, the evidence would show that Webster knew nothing about the remains discovered by the janitor. Sohier further commented that the closing argument would be the time to refute the totality of the prosecution’s case.

The defense called scores of character witnesses on behalf of Webster. There would even be testimony that after Webster met with Parkman, Webster left the medical building promptly. The defense, however, would not offer any evidence about the human remains discovered near the lab.

Closing arguments were intense. After deliberation, the jury found Webster guilty as charged. The court imposed the death penalty, and Webster was publicly hanged on August 30, 1850, drawing hundreds of observers.

Source: “Report of the Trial of Professor John W. Webster” (The Notable Trials Library, 1990)

Paul Mark Sandler is retired from the firm of Shapiro Sher. He can be reached at [email protected].