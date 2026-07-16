Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore law firm relocating to Hunt Valley

Home >Business >

Baltimore law firm relocating to Hunt Valley

Hunt Valley's Executive Plaza complex will be the new home of Timothy A. Dachille and Associates, a law firm headquartered in downtown Baltimore. (Hill Management Services)

Hunt Valley's Executive Plaza complex will be the new home of Timothy A. Dachille and Associates, a law firm headquartered in downtown Baltimore. (Hill Management Services)

Baltimore law firm relocating to Hunt Valley

Listen to this article

After signing a lease with , law firm Timothy A. Dachille and Associates plans to relocate its headquarters from downtown to

The lease would give the firm 6,522 square feet of space in ‘s Executive Plaza complex. Later this summer, Timothy A. Dachille and Associates will transition from its 20 S. Charles Street office to the county, Hill Management Services announced Tuesday. 

According to Fraser R. Dachille, a partner with the firm, the decision to move was fueled by lower operational costs at Executive Plaza, shorter commuting times for majority of the firm’s employees, free parking and nearby amenities, including restaurants and a full-service fitness center.

“With our downtown office lease expiring, this was the opportune time to explore our options and it immediately became clear that a move to Baltimore County made economic and practical sense,” Dachille said in a statement. 

“Towson was strongly considered, but we focused our search on the Hunt Valley area due to less traffic congestion, the lower overall price point, ample free parking, and the availability of multiple public transit options to serve the needs of our employees and clients.”

Founded in 1993, Timothy A. Dachille and Associates specializes in personal injury, worker’s compensation, traffic tickets, DUI defense and misdemeanor criminal defense, serving clients in the Washington, D.C.-Maryland region.

Located at 11350 McCormick Road, the Executive Plaza complex is a short commute from and features a variety of business and personal amenities including a deli, fitness center, conference rooms, post office, hair salon, convenience store, storage space and more.

The business community is located adjacent to Interstate 83 in the heart of the Hunt Valley Premier Business District and is less than 10 miles from Towson and approximately 15 miles from downtown Baltimore City.

Dachille said the law firm expects to hire more staff to support its existing and future case load, according to a release. 

“The firm’s move from downtown Baltimore City to a suburban location mirrors the decision of other companies which are choosing a more cost-efficient and easily accessible workspace,” Hill Management Services executive Danielle Beyrodt said.

Tags: relocation, Real Estate, law firms, Baltimore County, Interstate 83, Baltimore, hill management services inc., hunt valley

Related Articles

Tags: Baltimore, Baltimore County, hill management services inc., law firms, relocation, Real Estate, Interstate 83, hunt valley

Related Articles

Related Content

A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on Dec. 3, 2019. (REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo)

Verizon to sell 274 stores, lay off another 500 corporate employees

Verizon said on Thursday it will sell 274 company-owned retail locations and cut about 500 corporate jobs as p […]

July 16, 2026

Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage.

Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

Law firms based at Empire Towers have had to operate out of emergency offices, some in a nearby medical center […]

July 16, 2026

People purchase gasoline at a Sunoco gas station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia on May, 21 2026. (REUTERS/Seth Herald)

Lower gas prices restrain retail sales in June; underlying momentum remains

Retail sales rose slightly in June as lower gas prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but motor vehi […]

July 16, 2026

A 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider recovered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Baltimore Field Office in Baltimore in fiscal year 2025 was valued at $239,100. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

$239,100 Ferrari among 307 vehicles recovered by CBP Baltimore office

There were 307 stolen vehicles recovered at seaports by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Baltimore Field […]

July 16, 2026

Renovations continue at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., November 14, 2025. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo)

Money market funds turn defensive with Fed rate outlook uncertain

Money market funds are taking a more cautious approach in their portfolios, reflecting lingering uncertainty a […]

July 16, 2026

OTR Heather Miller Rubens solo

Baltimore’s Heather Miller Rubens holds space for respectful religious disagreement

Heather Miller Rubens talks about how the Baltimore-based Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies […]

July 15, 2026

Editors Picks

Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage.

Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

16/7/2026
A bronze statue of Harriet Tubman stands outside the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, which Maryland officials helped fight to recover funding. (Nolan Rogalski/Capital News Service)

Commission on African American History was loose in its fiscal protocol, audit f[...]

16/7/2026
A ballot drop box outside of the Civic Building in Silver Spring

Montgomery County finds processing errors for 19 ballots after MD’s larger[...]

15/7/2026
The Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore.

Judge orders 3rd trial for true-crime subject convicted of killing husband’s e[...]

15/7/2026
A voter fills out a ballot at an El Dorado County polling station during California’s special election on Proposition 50, a measure that would temporarily redraw congressional districts, in El Dorado Hills, California, on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo)

What statewide referendums will appear on MD ballots?

15/7/2026

Commentary

More News

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters mid-flight in the press cabin of the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One after changing planes to return to Washington from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reportin[...]

16/7/2026
A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on Dec. 3, 2019. (REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo)

Verizon to sell 274 stores, lay off another 500 corporate employees

16/7/2026
People purchase gasoline at a Sunoco gas station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia on May, 21 2026. (REUTERS/Seth Herald)

Lower gas prices restrain retail sales in June; underlying momentum remains

16/7/2026
Gabriel Perez adjusts the teleprompter before President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on Dec. 18, 2017. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo)

Trump’s teleprompter operator under CFTC probe over potential insider trad[...]

16/7/2026
Renovations continue at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., November 14, 2025. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo)

Money market funds turn defensive with Fed rate outlook uncertain

16/7/2026