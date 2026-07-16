Baltimore law firm relocating to Hunt Valley

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After signing a lease with Hill Management Services Inc., law firm Timothy A. Dachille and Associates plans to relocate its headquarters from downtown Baltimore to Baltimore County.

The lease would give the firm 6,522 square feet of space in Hunt Valley‘s Executive Plaza complex. Later this summer, Timothy A. Dachille and Associates will transition from its 20 S. Charles Street office to the county, Hill Management Services announced Tuesday.

According to Fraser R. Dachille, a partner with the firm, the decision to move was fueled by lower operational costs at Executive Plaza, shorter commuting times for majority of the firm’s employees, free parking and nearby amenities, including restaurants and a full-service fitness center.

“With our downtown office lease expiring, this was the opportune time to explore our real estate options and it immediately became clear that a move to Baltimore County made economic and practical sense,” Dachille said in a statement.

“Towson was strongly considered, but we focused our search on the Hunt Valley area due to less traffic congestion, the lower overall price point, ample free parking, and the availability of multiple public transit options to serve the needs of our employees and clients.”

Founded in 1993, Timothy A. Dachille and Associates specializes in personal injury, worker’s compensation, traffic tickets, DUI defense and misdemeanor criminal defense, serving clients in the Washington, D.C.-Maryland region.

Located at 11350 McCormick Road, the Executive Plaza complex is a short commute from Interstate 83 and features a variety of business and personal amenities including a deli, fitness center, conference rooms, post office, hair salon, convenience store, storage space and more.

The business community is located adjacent to Interstate 83 in the heart of the Hunt Valley Premier Business District and is less than 10 miles from Towson and approximately 15 miles from downtown Baltimore City.



Dachille said the law firm expects to hire more staff to support its existing and future case load, according to a release.

“The firm’s move from downtown Baltimore City to a suburban location mirrors the decision of other companies which are choosing a more cost-efficient and easily accessible workspace,” Hill Management Services executive Danielle Beyrodt said.