$239,100 Ferrari among 307 vehicles recovered by CBP Baltimore office

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There were 307 stolen vehicles recovered at seaports by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Baltimore Field Office in fiscal year 2025, a 23% increase from the previous year, according to a July 15 release by CBP.

The recovered vehicles were being exported overseas, according to the release. They were collectively valued at $14.5 million.

CBP’s Baltimore Field Office covers an area from Trenton, New Jersey, to the Virginia-North Carolina state line, including seaports in Maryland. It is CBP’s second busiest region for recovering stolen vehicle exports, according to the release.

The Area Port of Baltimore was ranked third nationally in fiscal year 2025 with 122 stolen vehicle recoveries valued at about $5.2 million, according to the release.

“Auto theft victimizes our nation’s citizens, dealerships, and rental companies, and Customs and Border Protection officers remain committed to combating transnational criminal organizations who are profiting on the international trade in stolen vehicles,” said Matthew Suarez, CBP’s acting director of field operations in Baltimore. “We want to make this perfectly clear, our seaports are not gateways for criminal organizations to export stolen vehicles or other illicit products.”

There was a slight nationwide increase from 1,244 to 1,251 stolen vehicle export recoveries by CBP officers in 2025 despite the National Insurance Crime Bureau reporting a 23% decrease of auto theft across the country, according to the release.

SUVs accounted for 73% of recovered stolen vehicles by the CBP Baltimore Field Office in 2025, according to the report. Vehicles with model years 2020 through 2025 accounted for 84%.

The five vehicles recovered by the CBP Baltimore Field Office in 2025 with the highest assessed value were a $269,885 2024 Lamborghini Urus, a $249,175 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed, a $242,150 2024 Cadillac Escalade, a $239,100 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and a $212,547 2024 Mercedes-Benz S680. All were recovered in Norfolk, Virginia, except the Ferrari, which was recovered in Baltimore.

Reporting by Jillian Hartman, The Herald-Mail / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.