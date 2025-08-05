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M.A.G. v. K.A.G.,

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M.A.G. v. K.A.G.,

M.A.G. v. K.A.G.,

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Trust interpretation-Settler’s Intent.

The court reversed summary judgment for the trustee, holding that the trust’s conflicting provisions made the settlor’s intent ambiguous and required consideration of extrinsic evidence to determine whether and under what conditions distributions should be made for MAG’s support.

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