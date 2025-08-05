R.S. v. State of Maryland
R.S. v. State of Maryland
Unreported Opinions//July 16, 2026//
Criminal Law—Speedy Trial-Burden of Proof
The court affirmed the denial of appellant’s motion to dismiss, holding that although the 13-month delay triggered a speedy trial analysis, it did not violate his constitutional right to a speedy trial because he failed to demonstrate actual prejudice from the delay..
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