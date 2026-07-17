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Maryland-Trump litigation: Where do AG Brown’s cases stand?

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Maryland-Trump litigation: Where do AG Brown’s cases stand?

At left: President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington on March 6, 2026. At right: Attorney General Anthony Brown visits the Senate chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Left: REUTERS File Photo/Nathan Howard; right: Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

At left: President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington on March 6, 2026. At right: Attorney General Anthony Brown visits the Senate chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Left: REUTERS File Photo/Nathan Howard; right: Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Maryland-Trump litigation: Where do AG Brown’s cases stand?

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Although Maryland has joined other states in dozens of lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration since last year, Maryland Attorney General ‘s staff has also been facing off directly against Department of Justice lawyers. 

After two early wins by the state, in which federal judges blocked the from building an immigration detention center and rejected its bid for confidential voter data, the Justice Department has filed two lawsuits against Maryland in the past two weeks. And a ruling could come soon in a case over the planned headquarters.

Here’s where each those cases stand today.

In-state tuition

Status: Complaint filed

In the most recent case, the Trump administration is challenging a state policy that grants in-state college tuition to some immigrant residents of the state without legal status. Filed Thursday, the complaint in U.S. District Court for Maryland argues that the Maryland DREAM Act violates a federal statute that prevents states from granting higher education benefits to people not legally in the U.S. if the same benefits aren’t granted to out-of-state residents.

The Justice Department is seeking for a judge to find that the state law and its related regulations violate the ‘s supremacy clause and enter a permanent injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing it.

The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, who was appointed by Trump during his first term but has recently ruled against his administration in a voter data case. Gallagher had previously been nominated by former President during toward the end of the Democrat’s presidency, though that nomination expired.

cooperation

Status: Complaint filed

In a lawsuit filed last week, the Trump administration is challenging the state’s Community Trust Act, which prevents local authorities from detaining people at the request of without a valid judicial warrant. The law also bars employees at state and local correctional facilities from investigating an individual’s immigration status.

The Justice Department alleged that the law violates the supremacy clause because the federal government has preeminent and preemptive authority to regulate immigration matters. They also cited federal immigration statutes that ban states from prohibiting their officials from communicating with the Department of Homeland Security about any individual’s immigration status.

The case is being heard by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Maddox, who was appointed by President Joe Biden. Maddox has ruled against Trump in a case over the firing of the heads of a federal agency but also against the state in a conservative group’s case challenging a regulation that restricted access to public voter data.

The state is required to file a response by the end of July.

Voter data

Status: Trump loss; appeal pending

The Trump administration’s bid for unredacted data from Maryland’s voter rolls was thrown out last month, but the Justice Department has appealed the ruling by Gallagher.

The federal government had argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1960 required the state to hand over the confidential information upon request. It argued that the civil rights legislation should be read in tandem with other laws setting up requirements for state voter databases. Its arguments have failed in at least 14 other states, though it has appealed those cases as well.

FBI headquarters

Status: Decision pending

The state and Prince George’s County are both plaintiffs in a case challenging the federal government’s sudden reversal of its 2023 decision to develop a new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt.

The state’s complaint asked a judge to halt the Trump administration’s “attempts to unlawfully sabotage” the effort to build the new campus by unilaterally deciding to relocate to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington. They cited congressional appropriations laws passed over the years that included funds for the “construction and acquisition” of a new campus and directed a site selection process.

The Trump administration has argued that Congress had ratified the executive branch’s reversal in a newer appropriations act that Trump signed in January, months after the change.

Seeking for U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang to issue a judgment on the pleadings, the parties made oral arguments last month in Greenbelt. Chuang, who was appointed by Obama, has not yet issued a ruling.

ICE facility

Status: Maryland won preliminary injunction; case still active

The state has so far been successful in its second direct lawsuit against the Trump administration, in which it alleges that the federal government flouted environmental review procedures after it decided to purchase a 825,620-square-foot warehouse near . Judge Brendan A. Hurson, a Biden appointee, granted a preliminary injunction in April barring the administration from retrofitting the warehouse into an immigration detention facility.

Although the National Environmental Policy Act requires a comprehensive assessment of environmental impacts before major federal construction projects get underway, Hurson said during oral arguments that it appeared “things went completely backwards” during the process.

The preliminary injunction is in effect during the pendency of the lawsuit. Federal officials, who have changed course and said they are going to conduct a fuller assessment, have been filing status reports every 21 days in accordance with his order, though no further hearings have been scheduled.

Tags: Western Maryland, Trump administration, immigration and customs enforcement, fbi, hagerstown, matthew maddox, stephanie gallagher, ice, u.s. constitution, Justice Department

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Tags: ice, stephanie gallagher, Barack Obama, Justice Department, dream act, greenbelt, immigration and customs enforcement, Western Maryland, Trump administration, anthony brown

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