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Counties can lead the way in greening our transportation network

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Counties can lead the way in greening our transportation network

Counties can lead the way in greening our transportation network

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Calvin Ball_ColumnIn 2024, ‘s Community Greenhouse Gas Inventory demonstrated that 55% of our local greenhouse gas emissions came from the transportation sector alone, more than every other sector combined. In order to build a renewable and resilient future for our families in the face of worsening climate change, we must fundamentally rethink how our transportation system operates. In Howard County, we are leading the way in developing bold, innovative transportation solutions to address our climate crisis and chart a resilient course for the future.

Our county government is reimagining how we manage our own fleet, from snowplow trucks to the vehicles used daily by building inspectors. Howard County was an early adopter of hybrid technology and is now advancing the transition to an electrified fleet. This includes being awarded a $646,000 grant to support the electrification of the inspections fleet, complementing the existing 50+ electric and plug-in vehicles managed by the county.

The momentum toward vehicle electrification extends beyond county operations to reach our entire community, with our residents and businesses leading the way. Programs like the Clean Miles Club, which connects drivers with those considering the switch, are helping drive that shift. Since 2024, electric vehicle registrations in the county have grown from 3.8% to 5.5%, nearly 70% faster than statewide growth.

Supporting these investments in are the broader county efforts to build out charging infrastructure. The county has already installed more than 200 public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations, with a goal of 400 chargers countywide by 2030. County regulations require new residential and commercial properties to be electric vehicle-ready.

Installing charging infrastructure during construction is much more cost-effective than adding it later. Howard County also became the first jurisdiction in Maryland and one of the first in the U.S. to require that new residential construction with driveways or garages have the electric wiring to enable electric vehicle charging. New multi-family residential buildings are required to provide one electric vehicle charging station for every twenty-five apartments. In 2026, the county also expanded electric vehicle readiness requirements for new large commercial developments, requiring electric vehicle chargers in at least 10% of parking spaces, with an additional 10% wired for future installation.

Electrified transportation only reaches its full potential when paired with clean electricity generation and creative approaches to procuring power from the regional power system. To support local generation, we are building five county-owned community solar projects that will produce approximately five megawatts of electricity, including installations at parks and county facilities, leveraging public assets to deliver clean energy. This effort is complemented by an innovative power purchase agreement that will generate an additional seven megawatts of clean energy, saving an estimated $12 to $14 million while further reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

While the county is leading in electrifying its transportation infrastructure, a significant part of our efforts does not involve a vehicle at all. In many cases, it means not needing one. Howard County has been investing in bike lanes, pathway networks and Complete Streets infrastructure that supports walking and biking. During the past decade, the county has built more than 100 miles of bike lanes, sidewalks, trails, and pathways, giving residents real options to shift from driving to more sustainable and active forms of transportation. By reducing reliance on vehicles altogether, these investments not only cut harmful emissions but also reduce overall energy demand, making the transition to a greener, more efficient transportation system even more achievable.

All our policy and programmatic efforts are supported by Howard County’s General Plan, HoCo By Design, which provides the framework and guidance to advance compact, walkable, mixed-use activity centers built around transit and pathway access. By focusing growth in these areas, the county is creating communities where residents can live, work and access daily needs without relying on a car.

While there is progress, we are also operating within a regional power system that is under stress, driving energy costs up for our residents and businesses. These rising costs and affordability challenges underscore a clear need for a more distributed, flexible, reliable and responsive regional power market.

In Howard County, and Maryland, the path to clean, stable and reliable energy is not being built on one single electric vehicle or solar power program. Our collective strategy
of investments, policies, and decisions are charting the future for Howard County. Together, we will continue leading the way into a cleaner, greener transportation system for all.

is an educator and certified mediator and the County Executive of Howard County..

Tags: Howard County, electric vehicles, calvin ball
Tags: Howard County, electric vehicles, calvin ball

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