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MoCo senior housing property to undergo redevelopment

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MoCo senior housing property to undergo redevelopment

A rendering of the redeveloped Springvale Terrace in Silver Spring. (Enterprise Community Development)

A rendering of the redeveloped Springvale Terrace in Silver Spring. (Enterprise Community Development)

MoCo senior housing property to undergo redevelopment

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Through a partnership between nonprofits Enterprise Community Development and Seabury Resources for Aging, a senior living community will be redeveloped.

Springvale Terrace, located at 8505 Springvale Road in , was constructed in the 1960s as one of the first D.C.-area properties developed under HUD’s Section 202 – which helped expand services for for the elderly.

Plans are underway to redevelop the aging 146-unit residential community into a new, modern, mixed-income development designed to better serve low- and moderate-income seniors and support aging in place, ECD said in a July 16 release.

Located within walking distance of downtown Silver Spring, the is also expected to double the number of modern affordable homes, according to a release.

“Springvale Terrace has been home to generations of residents, and we don’t take that lightly,” ECD President Janine Lind said in a statement.

“What’s most important to us is creating a community where seniors feel comfortable, supported and able to stay connected, not just to their homes, but to the community around them.” 

Considered a “cornerstone of affordable ” in Silver Spring, Springvale’s planned redevelopment will include demolition of the existing structure and construction of what will be known as “The Springvale,” a redesigned 236-unit senior community with one- and two-bedroom units, in-unit washers and dryers, full kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and finishes, and high-speed internet. 

The finished product, slated for completion in 2028, will feature updated and enlarged apartments, expanded amenities and enhanced services aimed at supporting seniors. 

Residents will have access to a fitness center, library, social and media rooms, and a central outdoor courtyard, looking to promote social engagement and wellness, an ECD release says.

Springvale residents were relocated as part of the redevelopment process. According to ECD, eligible former independent living occupants will get to return once the redevelopment is complete.

According to a release, redevelopment project lenders and investors include the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, State of Maryland and Montgomery County, Enterprise Community Investments and Capital One.

Tags: redevelopment, affordable housing, silver spring, Montgomery County, Enterprise Community Partners Inc., senior housing
Tags: redevelopment, silver spring, affordable housing, Montgomery County, senior housing, Enterprise Community Partners Inc.

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