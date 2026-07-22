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Surrendering newborn to ‘safe haven’ can count as neglect, MD court rules

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Surrendering newborn to ‘safe haven’ can count as neglect, MD court rules

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Surrendering newborn to ‘safe haven’ can count as neglect, MD court rules

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Key takeaways:
  • issues 5-2 ruling on “safe haven” law
  • Justice authors majority opinion on neglect findings
  • Parents surrendering newborns could face neglect labels and consequences
  • Safe Haven Act protections do not immunize from neglect findings

A parent who legally surrenders a newborn to a state-designated “safe haven” could be found to have neglected the child, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled last week.

For more than two decades, the Maryland Safe Haven Act allowed parents to avoid civil liability or criminal prosecution for abandonment if they leave newborns at a hospital or other designated facility up to 60 days after birth. The facilities are required to provide care and then transfer the baby to the local jurisdiction’s department of social services.

The ongoing custody and care are governed by the state’s Child in Need of Assistance statute, and the Maryland high court ruled July 15 that a finding of parental neglect is “necessary” for that system to work.

In the 5-2 decision, Justice Peter Killough wrote that a parent’s surrender under the law could constitute neglect “where the uncontested facts establish that the surrendered child had no legal custodian and no provision for care upon hospital discharge, placing the child at substantial risk of harm.” Killough wrote that a neglect finding is based on a child’s “actual condition — not a categorical legal inference from the fact of surrender.”

The ruling means that parents who are unable to raise their newborns might face the legal consequences of having committed neglect despite having surrendered them to locations deemed by the state to be safe.

Parents could be placed on a child abuse registry, face more difficulty obtaining visitation or custody rights, and be disqualified from serving as a foster parent, according to the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which represented a mother who surrendered twins at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in September 2024.

“We are aware that our holding requires us to attach the label of ‘neglect’ to an act the General Assembly has affirmatively encouraged and sought to protect,” Killough wrote.

“That cannot be helped,” he continued. “The label is what the statute requires, and it is what the agency implementing the statute has applied for twenty-two years. A parent who complies with the Safe Haven Act faces a neglect finding — a finding that is necessary for the protective machinery of the State to operate.”

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Killough wrote the General Assembly has left this regulatory system “undisturbed” for more than two decades. If the General Assembly believes parents shouldn’t be found to have committed “neglect,” he wrote, it should pass a bill similar to one that was considered in 2019. That legislation would have allowed a local department of social services to assume guardianship without neglect findings.

The public defender’s office and the Office of the Attorney General, which represented the Department of Social Services in the case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Killough wrote that the mother’s interpretation of the law was narrow and “would lead to an absurd and illogical result.”

“For an unharmed newborn who is left with a responsible adult or at a designated facility under the Safe Haven Act, the child cannot be a CINA unless the juvenile court finds that the child ‘has been neglected,’” he wrote.

The mother appealed, arguing that a neglect finding is part of the “civil liability” from which the law protects parents. While the appeal proceeded, the father was awarded full custody.

Killough was joined by Chief Justice Matthew Fader and justices Jonathan Biran, Brynja Booth and Steven Gould.

Justices Shirley Watts and Angela Eaves agreed that the Safe Haven Act doesn’t immunize a parent from a neglect finding but argued the premise of the law is to encourage parents to place their children in safe hands if they are unable to provide for them.

“A parent does not necessarily place a child at a substantial risk of harm by leaving an unharmed newborn at a designated facility without expressing an intent to return, which is exactly what Maryland’s Safe Haven statute authorizes,” Watts wrote in the dissent.

“The statute expressly contemplates that the surrendering parent may leave the child and not come back.”

Tags: child neglect, Peter Killough, family law, Anne Arundel County, child custody, maryland supreme court
Tags: Anne Arundel County, maryland supreme court, child neglect, Peter Killough, child custody, family law

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