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Political nominees face calls to acknowledge 2020 election results

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Political nominees face calls to acknowledge 2020 election results

Political nominees face calls to acknowledge 2020 election results

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If you have watched recent Senate confirmation hearings, you have probably seen nominees refuse to answer a question about who won the 2020 presidential election. Some nominees have responded by saying something like Joe Biden was certified as the president, but that is not the same as acknowledging that former President Biden was elected. Jay Clayton, the nominee to serve as director of national intelligence, replied, “I’m not going to get into this with you” and then insisted that he had answered the question. He also stated that he was not an election denier.

We all know who won the 2020 election, just as we know who won the 2024 election. The idea that Donald Trump won the 2016 and 2024 elections, when Democrats held the presidency, but somehow was wrongly found to have lost the 2020 election when he was president, even though many other Republican candidates won their elections that year, is ludicrous. Numerous court challenges have established just that, and many leading Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and Marco Rubio, also acknowledged Biden’s victory. And perhaps we chuckle when hearing intelligent people decline to admit something we know they know is true, seemingly to avoid angering one man.

But it is no laughing matter. Elections provide our government legitimacy. Undermining them without a proper basis weakens that legitimacy and indeed of our constitutional system. And when leaders do that, our republic is at peril.

Nor is this only of passing historical interest about a president whose term has already expired. Baselessly undercutting a recent presidential election lays the groundwork for undermining the legitimacy of the midterm elections and indeed the next presidential election. While we don’t know where it will lead, it surely will not lead anywhere good.

That brings us back to the nominees. By refusing to answer, they are creating the illusory impression that they do not believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. That strengthens arguments that future election results cannot be relied upon and thereby weakens the foundation of our government. Whatever good those nominees may do in office is more than offset by the price the country may pay for that conduct.

In our view, refusing to acknowledge the winner of the 2020 presidential election disqualifies a candidate from office, just as refusing to acknowledge the winner of the 2024 election should. We call upon all nominees either to answer questions about who won forthrightly and accurately or else to withdraw their candidacy, and for senators to vote accordingly.

Member Debra G. Schubert did not participate in this opinion.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

Gary E. Bair

Jill P. Carter

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

George Liebmann

George Nilson

Steven I. Platt

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

Jeff Sovern

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.

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