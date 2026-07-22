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Utz to return to private ownership in $2.9B deal

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Utz to return to private ownership in $2.9B deal

The Utz factory and headquarters at 900 High St. in Hanover, Pa., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (USA TODAY Network)

The Utz factory and headquarters at 900 High St. in Hanover, Pa., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (USA TODAY Network)

Utz to return to private ownership in $2.9B deal

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Utz, a snack food company based in Hanover, Pa., is returning to private ownership following a nearly $3 billion with a European snack manufacturer.

The Intersnack Group, a privately owned snack manufacturer based in Germany, has entered into a go-private agreement with Hanover’s century-old Utz Brands to purchase all public ‘common’ stocks of Utz for $14.25 per share, according to a release from both companies.

In purchasing the public stock, Utz Brands will return to private ownership, the release shared, and Utz stock will no longer be listed on the .

When the sale is completed, one half of the company will be owned by the founding Hanover families of Utz, the Rice and Lissette families, and the other half will be owned by the Intersnack Group.

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According to the companies, the deal will result in a total enterprise value of Utz of roughly $2.9 billion dollars.

The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to the approvals of regulators and Utz shareholders, the release said.

At $14.25 a share, the purchase comes as a roughly 91% premium over Utz Brands’ July 20, 2026 closing price of $7.45 per share.

Shares of the company rocketed upwards during premarket trading on Tuesday morning, opening at 14.06 per share.

The Intersnack Group describes itself as a “leading snack manufacturer in Europe and Oceania” that was founded in Germany in 1968. With operations in 31 countries located in Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the company employs around 14,500 people globally and generated sales of roughly five billion dollars in 2025.

Brands produced by the Intersnack Group include Hula Hoops, Funny-frisch, Chio, POM-BEAR, Estrella, McCoy’s, Tayto, Tyrrells, Vico, Griffin’s and Whole Earth.

Dylan Lissette, the current chairperson of the Board of Directors of Utz and a fourth-generation member of the founding Utz family, will be assuming the role of Executive Chair of Utz in the new partnership.

According to the release, Utz said it would “maintain its ongoing commitment to Hanover” in the sale, with the company undertaking extensive investments into its Hanover facilities that were announced in 2025, as well as opening a major distribution center on Kindig Lane.

A special committee was formed in response to interest from the Intersnack Group, the release said, which evaluated the proposed deal alongside independent financial and legal advisors.

After an assessment of the transaction and “other potential alternatives,” the committee and its advisors unanimously recommended the deal be undertaken, with the Utz Board of Directors then approving the deal.

In returning to private ownership, Utz Brands concludes a six-year run of public ownership, with the company originally going public on Aug. 31, 2020.

The partnership with an international snack manufacturer comes as Utz has increasingly expanded its distribution and products beyond its Mid-Atlantic home market.

Most recently, Utz purchased distribution assets in Florida in 2024, then expanded its reach westward through the 2025 purchase of distribution assets and routes across California and the Midwest from Insignia International.

“I have spent significant time with the Intersnack team and have been impressed by Intersnack’s deep understanding of the snacking landscape, experience growing distinctive and long-standing brands, and strength in innovation,” said Utz CEO Howard Friedman in the release.

“Intersnack shares our vision for Utz, and their marketing, manufacturing, and technology capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to invest in our brands and accelerate our strategy.”

According to Intersnack Group leadership, the deal will expand the company’s international offerings into the North American snack market.

“Our partnership with the Rice and Lissette Family, and commitment to Utz, represents a compelling opportunity for Intersnack to expand our exposure into the large and attractive U.S. snacking market, where we do not currently have a presence,” said Johan van Winkel, the executive chairman of the Intersnack Group.

“Together with the Rice and Lissette Family and Utz‘s management and associates, we see a tremendous opportunity to partner and build on Utz‘s strong foundation and help shape the future of snacking in North America,” Winkel said.

Utz, founded in 1921 by William and Salie Utz in their home along McAllister Street in Hanover, originally began out of the family’s kitchen, with the pair driving their chips to local stores around the Hanover and region themselves, according to a history of the company.

The company continues to be led by the descendants of the Utz family, with the Rice family marrying into the Utz family in 1938, followed by the Lisette family marrying into the Rice family in 1994.

Tags: pennsylvania, partnership, New York Stock Exchange, snacks, private sector, Baltimore
Tags: snacks, partnership, private sector, pennsylvania, Baltimore, New York Stock Exchange

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