Baltimore company strikes partnership with USA Field Hockey

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MarketWise Inc., a multibrand digital subscription platform, on Tuesday announced a multiyear partnership with USA Field Hockey, the national governing body for sport of field hockey in the U.S.

The two entities will join forces as the MarketWise brand will appear on the front of the U.S. Field Hockey National Team’s uniforms beginning with the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, according to a news release. MarketWise’s brand exposure will span all field hockey national team programs, competitions and events through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The joint effort reflects a “commitment to performance, growth and empowering individuals for success” on and off the field as MarketWise plans to support USA Field Hockey programs leading up to 2028 Olympics.

“This partnership with MarketWise represents an exciting step forward for USA Field Hockey,” USA Field Hockey CEO Simon Hoskins said according to a news release.

“Having a brand like MarketWise on the front of our uniforms is a powerful statement of belief in our athletes and our mission.”

Founded in 1999 in Baltimore, MarketWise provides financial research, software, education and tools to more than 2.3 million subscribers worldwide.

“Today, our partnership with USA Field Hockey allows us to make a meaningful investment in the lives of a new generation of athletes who embody the same qualities we hold at MarketWise—discipline, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” MarketWise CEO David Eifrig said.