Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore company strikes partnership with USA Field Hockey

Home >Business >

Baltimore company strikes partnership with USA Field Hockey

Through a new partnership, MarketWise's brand will appear on USA Field Hockey's uniforms. (Courtesy of USA Field Hockey)

Through a new partnership, MarketWise's brand will appear on USA Field Hockey's uniforms. (Courtesy of USA Field Hockey)

Baltimore company strikes partnership with USA Field Hockey

Listen to this article

MarketWise Inc., a multibrand digital subscription platform, on Tuesday announced a multiyear with USA Field Hockey, the national governing body for sport of field hockey in the U.S. 

The two entities will join forces as the MarketWise brand will appear on the front of the U.S. Field Hockey National Team’s uniforms beginning with the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, according to a news release. MarketWise’s brand exposure will span all field hockey national team programs, competitions and events through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The joint effort reflects a “commitment to performance, growth and empowering individuals for success” on and off the field as MarketWise plans to support programs leading up to 2028 .

“This partnership with MarketWise represents an exciting step forward for USA Field Hockey,” USA Field Hockey CEO Simon Hoskins said according to a news release. 

“Having a brand like MarketWise on the front of our uniforms is a powerful statement of belief in our athletes and our mission.”

Founded in 1999 in Baltimore, MarketWise provides financial research, software, education and tools to more than 2.3 million subscribers worldwide.

“Today, our partnership with USA Field Hockey allows us to make a meaningful investment in the lives of a new generation of athletes who embody the same qualities we hold at MarketWise—discipline, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” MarketWise CEO David Eifrig said.

Tags: Olympics, USA Field Hockey, partnership
Tags: Olympics, partnership, USA Field Hockey

Related Content

Signage is seen at the United States Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

900 jobs gained by MD in June, estimates show

According to employment estimates released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, total nonfarm employment […]

July 22, 2026

The Utz factory and headquarters at 900 High St. in Hanover, Pa., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (USA TODAY Network)

Utz to return to private ownership in $2.9B deal

Utz, Hanover's iconic snack food company, is returning to private ownership following a nearly $3 billion part […]

July 22, 2026

In restoring this nationally significant 33,000-square-feet building and making it the new entrance to the museum, the museum will reconfigure its campus flow to face southwest Baltimore. Along with the new entrance, renovations will include the creation of community accessible spaces including an open space amphitheater for community gatherings, a street-facing café, an innovation hall, and state-of-the-art education space. (Photo courtesy of Bank of America)

Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum renamed

The B&O Railroad Museum, known as the birthplace of American railroading, will become the National Museum […]

July 21, 2026

A man looks at a Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) model by Lockheed Martin at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland, September 7, 2017. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo)

MD-based Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors

Lockheed Martin announced a lower-cost Patriot interceptor on Monday as U.S. and European governments seek mor […]

July 21, 2026

A rendering of the redeveloped Springvale Terrace in Silver Spring. (Enterprise Community Development)

MoCo senior housing property to undergo redevelopment

Enterprise Community Development and Seabury Resources for Aging will partner to redevelop a Montgomery County […]

July 20, 2026

Paramount and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken Dec. 8, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Paramount Skydance ordered to pause Warner Bros acquisition through August 3

Judge says Paramount Skydance must pause its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery through August […]

July 20, 2026

Editors Picks

IMG_0103

MD employees union sues USM, Moore administration over raises

23/7/2026
The remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River after a container ship collided with the span on March 26, 2024. (Mira Beinart/Capital News Service)

5 law firms get payout from MD’s Key Bridge case. Here’s how much th[...]

23/7/2026
State Treasurer Dereck Davis (left) and Gov. Wes Moore (right) convene after a meeting of the Board of Public Works on Jan. 31, 2024, where each addressed news reports about a sale of the Baltimore Orioles. (Sapna Bansil/Capital News Service)

MD treasurer challenges judicial appointment process as not ‘a reflection [...]

22/7/2026
The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Surrendering newborn to ‘safe haven’ can count as neglect, MD court [...]

22/7/2026
From left, House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy and Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready argue at a news conference in Annapolis on Nov. 13, 2025, that Gov. Wes Moore is bowing to national political pressure in his pursuit to review Maryland's congressional districts. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

MD special legislative session only getting new bills on redistricting, angering[...]

21/7/2026

Commentary

More News

IMG_0103

MD employees union sues USM, Moore administration over raises

23/7/2026
A pedestrian passes a "Help Wanted" sign in the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

US weekly jobless claims plunge to lowest since 1969

23/7/2026
The Utz factory and headquarters at 900 High St. in Hanover, Pa., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (USA TODAY Network)

Utz to return to private ownership in $2.9B deal

22/7/2026
State Treasurer Dereck Davis (left) and Gov. Wes Moore (right) convene after a meeting of the Board of Public Works on Jan. 31, 2024, where each addressed news reports about a sale of the Baltimore Orioles. (Sapna Bansil/Capital News Service)

MD treasurer challenges judicial appointment process as not ‘a reflection [...]

22/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 16, 2026. (SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS)

Judges’ pick for Seattle’s federal prosecutor sues Trump after ouste[...]

22/7/2026