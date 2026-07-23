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US weekly jobless claims plunge to lowest since 1969

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US weekly jobless claims plunge to lowest since 1969

A pedestrian passes a "Help Wanted" sign in the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

A pedestrian passes a "Help Wanted" sign in the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

US weekly jobless claims plunge to lowest since 1969

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The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits for the first time unexpectedly fell last week to the lowest since the 1960s, indicating the U.S. job market continues on an even keel and leaving officials to keep their focus on containing inflation.

Initial claims for state jobless benefits dropped by 22,000 — the largest decline in three months — to a seasonally adjusted 187,000 for the week ended July 18, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest level of new applications since September 1969 and came as economists polled by Reuters had forecast new claims would edge up to 212,000 in the latest week.

Covering the survey week for the national employment report for July that will be issued in about two weeks, Thursday’s report was the latest to signal continued stability in the labor market. Meanwhile, the number of people on jobless benefit rolls for more than a week, a proxy for hiring, fell to a six-week low of 1.796 million in the week ended July 11.

The unemployment rate dipped unexpectedly in June to a one-year low of 4.2%, although that was more the result of a decline in the workforce than a boom in hiring.

The U.S. job market has been characterized by an unusual balance between a restrained supply of available workers, a low-key pace of job creation and limited layoffs that has allowed the jobless rate to remain at a historically low level. That dynamic has driven a growing cadre of Fed policymakers to become more vocally concerned about inflation that remains well above their 2% target than about a resilient job market.

The Fed meets next week and is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but rate futures markets are positioned for the central bank to deliver at least one quarter-percentage-point rate hike before the year is out.

(Reporting for Reuters by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci).

Tags: jobless claims, federal reserve
Tags: federal reserve, jobless claims

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