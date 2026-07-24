Baltimore’s Ekiben sued over copyright to ‘Space Jam’ theme

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Key takeaways: Watson Music Group owns rights to “Space Jam” theme

Ekiben allegedly used “Space Jam” song in April 2024 Instagram post

Watson Music filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Maryland

Watson Music known for aggressive copyright enforcement

The litigious music publisher that owns the rights to the theme from “Space Jam” sued Baltimore Asian fusion staple Ekiben over a 2024 Instagram post that used the song.

Watson Music Group, which says it bought the rights to the movie’s theme song in 2019 and has become known for its aggressive pursuit of legal action against businesses that use it on social media, filed the copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court for Maryland. The firm’s complaint alleges that a now-deleted April 2024 post on Ekiben’s Instagram page used the song “as a means of advertising, promoting and/or marketing its business.”

The post in question showed a carousel of Ekiben’s menu items and jokingly referred to them competing in a March Madness-style tournament.

The musical work attached to the post was “Space Jam,” written and produced by the Quad City DJ’s to be used as the main theme for the 1996 sports comedy movie of the same name. The live-action-and-animation crossover starring NBA legend Michael Jordan and various Looney Tunes characters has become a cult classic, and its theme song has lived on over the past three decades through internet memes.

Ekiben did not return requests for comment Friday. Founded by Steve Chu, Ephrem Abebe and Nick Yesupriya in 2014 as a street food cart, the local favorite now has three locations in Baltimore and just opened a fourth location in Frederick. The college friends’ creations have won recognition from local and national food publications, and Chu was nominated in 2023 for a James Beard Award. Yesupriya left the restaurant industry in 2019.

Since Watson Music acquired the rights to the “Space Jam” theme in 2019, the publisher has become infamous for sending legal threats to companies over social media posts that contain segments of the theme song and filing lawsuits against those who don’t sign a licensing agreement.

Federal court records show roughly 30 copyright infringement complaints filed by the publisher since 2023, many of which had been dismissed within a matter of months after the firms settled or the defendant defaulted. Almost all of them concern the “Space Jam” theme, except for a handful involving the Florida hip-hop group’s other hit, “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train),” to which Watson Music also owns the rights.

The music publisher has sued giants like Caesars Entertainment and Nexstar Media Group as well as local businesses, such as a Baltimore County-based orthodontist who last year settled a lawsuit over a back-to-school giveaway video that Watson Music said featured a “discernable excerpt” of the theme song.

The complaint against Ekiben largely mirrors the other complaints that the music publisher has filed in federal court. It also includes an apparent error: Although its infringement claim hinges on an Instagram post from April 2024, the firm claims it “first discovered [Ekiben’s] unauthorized use of the Work in October 2023” and notified the restaurant in writing afterward.

The publishing firm didn’t return requests for comment, but it isn’t shy about its reputation. Its website contains little more than a “Contact Us” button and several links to news articles about its strict enforcement of its rights to “Space Jam.” Prior to its purchase of the theme song, Watson Music mainly dealt in classical music albums for infants.

Watson Music is owned by brothers Mark and David Watson, who in 1992 founded a music label, DM Records. That firm’s most valuable asset might have been “Whoomp! (There It Is),” though a decadeslong legal dispute over the rightful owner of the copyright to 1993 Tag Team hit eventually bankrupted the record company.

In addition to Watson Music, the brothers now run Resolve.Music, a separate copyright enforcement business that markets its services to “turn unauthorized uses of your music on social media into valuable revenue streams.”

In its lawsuit against Ekiben, Watson Music is represented by CopyCat Legal PLLC partner and co-founder Dan DeSouza. Ekiben did not have an attorney listed in court records. The matter was assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher.