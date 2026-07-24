Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore’s Ekiben sued over copyright to ‘Space Jam’ theme

Home >Business >

Baltimore’s Ekiben sued over copyright to ‘Space Jam’ theme

Ekiben's location in Hampden. The local Asian fusion favorite has three locations in Baltimore and just opened a fourth location in Frederick.

Ekiben's location in Hampden. The local Asian fusion favorite has three locations in Baltimore and just opened a fourth location in Frederick. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Baltimore’s Ekiben sued over copyright to ‘Space Jam’ theme

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Watson Group owns rights to “Space Jam” theme
  • Ekiben allegedly used “Space Jam” song in April 2024 Instagram post
  • Watson Music filed lawsuit in for Maryland
  • Watson Music known for aggressive copyright enforcement

The litigious music publisher that owns the rights to the theme from “Space Jam” sued Asian fusion staple Ekiben over a 2024 Instagram post that used the song.

Watson Music Group, which says it bought the rights to the movie’s theme song in 2019 and has become known for its aggressive pursuit of legal action against businesses that use it on social media, filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court for Maryland. The firm’s complaint alleges that a now-deleted April 2024 post on Ekiben’s Instagram page used the song “as a means of advertising, promoting and/or marketing its business.”

The post in question showed a carousel of Ekiben’s menu items and jokingly referred to them competing in a March Madness-style tournament.

The musical work attached to the post was “Space Jam,” written and produced by the Quad City DJ’s to be used as the main theme for the 1996 sports comedy movie of the same name. The live-action-and-animation crossover starring NBA legend Michael Jordan and various Looney Tunes characters has become a cult classic, and its theme song has lived on over the past three decades through internet memes.

Ekiben did not return requests for comment Friday. Founded by Steve Chu, Ephrem Abebe and Nick Yesupriya in 2014 as a street food cart, the local favorite now has three locations in Baltimore and just opened a fourth location in Frederick. The college friends’ creations have won recognition from local and national food publications, and Chu was nominated in 2023 for a James Beard Award. Yesupriya left the restaurant industry in 2019.

Since Watson Music acquired the rights to the “Space Jam” theme in 2019, the publisher has become infamous for sending legal threats to companies over social media posts that contain segments of the theme song and filing lawsuits against those who don’t sign a licensing agreement.

Federal court records show roughly 30 copyright infringement complaints filed by the publisher since 2023, many of which had been dismissed within a matter of months after the firms settled or the defendant defaulted. Almost all of them concern the “Space Jam” theme, except for a handful involving the Florida hip-hop group’s other hit, “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train),” to which Watson Music also owns the rights.

The music publisher has sued giants like Caesars and Nexstar Media Group as well as local businesses, such as a -based orthodontist who last year settled a lawsuit over a back-to-school giveaway video that Watson Music said featured a “discernable excerpt” of the theme song.

The complaint against Ekiben largely mirrors the other complaints that the music publisher has filed in federal court. It also includes an apparent error: Although its infringement claim hinges on an Instagram post from April 2024, the firm claims it “first discovered [Ekiben’s] unauthorized use of the Work in October 2023” and notified the restaurant in writing afterward.

The publishing firm didn’t return requests for comment, but it isn’t shy about its reputation. Its website contains little more than a “Contact Us” button and several links to news articles about its strict enforcement of its rights to “Space Jam.” Prior to its purchase of the theme song, Watson Music mainly dealt in classical music albums for infants.

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR:

Watson Music is owned by brothers Mark and David Watson, who in 1992 founded a music label, DM Records. That firm’s most valuable asset might have been “Whoomp! (There It Is),” though a decadeslong legal dispute over the rightful owner of the copyright to 1993 Tag Team hit eventually bankrupted the record company.

In addition to Watson Music, the brothers now run Resolve.Music, a separate copyright enforcement business that markets its services to “turn unauthorized uses of your music on social media into valuable revenue streams.”

In its lawsuit against Ekiben, Watson Music is represented by CopyCat Legal PLLC partner and co-founder Dan DeSouza. Ekiben did not have an attorney listed in court records. The matter was assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher.

Tags: U.S. District Court, Baltimore, copyright infringement, entertainment, restaurants, music, stephanie gallagher

Related Articles

Tags: restaurants, Baltimore, U.S. District Court, copyright infringement, entertainment, music, stephanie gallagher

Related Articles

Related Content

Match Made Stores, a women’s clothing boutique based in Baltimore, plan to open a pop-up location at Hunt Valley Towne Centre in August. (Match Made Stores)

Pop-up store to open in Hunt Valley area in August

Match Made Stores, a women’s clothing boutique based in Baltimore, plan to open a pop-up location at Hunt Vall […]

July 24, 2026

Lindt chocolate is seen in their store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, U.S., February 15, 2022. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Chocolate maker Lindt misleads consumers about child labor, lawsuit claims

 Lindt has been sued in a U.S. court over its alleged use of child labor in Ghana and Ivory Coast, even as the […]

July 23, 2026

Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington on May 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Trump’s consumer finance watchdog pick pledges ‘open mind’ on plans to fire most of the…

Brian Johnson, Trump's pick for CFPB director, pledges open mind on firing plans and suggests changes to agenc […]

July 23, 2026

Hanover-based Ciena Corp. plans to relocate its corporate offices to 8150 Maple Lawn Blvd. (St. John Properties Inc.)

MD-based Ciena relocating from Anne Arundel to Howard

Ciena Corp. plans to relocate its corporate offices to an upscale Howard County development, St. John Properti […]

July 23, 2026

Through a new partnership, MarketWise's brand will appear on USA Field Hockey's uniforms. (Courtesy of USA Field Hockey)

Baltimore company strikes partnership with USA Field Hockey

MarketWise Inc., a digital subscription platform, announced a partnership with USA Field Hockey resulting in m […]

July 23, 2026

Signage is seen at the United States Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

900 jobs gained by MD in June, estimates show

According to employment estimates released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, total nonfarm employment […]

July 22, 2026

Editors Picks

Ekiben's location in Hampden. The local Asian fusion favorite has three locations in Baltimore and just opened a fourth location in Frederick.

Baltimore’s Ekiben sued over copyright to ‘Space Jam’ theme

24/7/2026
The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building is shown in Annapolis in 2004. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

Baltimore double homicide conviction upheld by MD Supreme Court

24/7/2026
familyhousing

For some families, the answer to the housing crisis is in backyard

24/7/2026
The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is seen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, on May 10, 2023. (USA TODAY Network)

Man detained by ICE outside Baltimore school must be released, judge says

23/7/2026
IMG_0103

MD employees union files labor charge against USM, Moore administration over rai[...]

23/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Lindt chocolate is seen in their store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, U.S., February 15, 2022. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Chocolate maker Lindt misleads consumers about child labor, lawsuit claims

23/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters mid-flight in the press cabin of the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One after changing planes to return to Washington from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

Prosecutors to drop New York Times subpoenas over Trump plane reporting

23/7/2026
FILE PHOTO: Suspected gunman in the shooting deaths of a Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker and her husband in custody

Minnesota man gets life in prison for assassinating Democratic lawmaker

23/7/2026
A voter fills out a ballot at an El Dorado County polling station during California’s special election on Proposition 50, a measure that would temporarily redraw congressional districts, in El Dorado Hills, California, on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo)

States sue Trump administration for conditioning disaster funds on election chan[...]

23/7/2026
Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington on May 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Trump’s consumer finance watchdog pick pledges ‘open mind’ on [...]

23/7/2026