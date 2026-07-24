Maryland, Pennsylvania rank low on list of states gaining residents

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New migration data show a growing divide between the nation’s biggest population winners and losers, with Maryland and Pennsylvania near the bottom of the lists for attracting new residents.

The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina gained more residents through domestic migration than any other states in 2024. California, New York and Illinois recorded the largest losses.

On the list of states showing where people moved to, Pennsylvania ranked 44 and Maryland ranked 45.

Southern states continue to attract new residents while several Northeast and West Coast states struggle to hold onto them. The shifts are reshaping housing markets, job growth, tax bases and local economies as families, retirees and remote workers pursue lower costs, warmer weather and new opportunities.

The trend is reflected across multiple migration studies. U-Haul’s 2025 Growth Index ranked Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee among the nation’s top destinations for one-way movers, while California, Illinois, New Jersey and New York landed near the bottom. Meanwhile, the 2025 PODS Moving Trends Report identified North Carolina, Florida and Texas as leading relocation hotspots and listed California, New York and New Jersey among the states residents are leaving most often.

According to PODS, many Americans are increasingly looking beyond expensive major metropolitan areas in favor of communities offering more affordable housing, lower living costs and better access to outdoor amenities.

Which states are people moving to?

Texas remains one of America’s biggest migration magnets. Census estimates show the Lone Star State gained 85,267 residents through domestic migration in 2024, ahead of North Carolina (82,288) and South Carolina (68,043).

The moving industry is seeing many of the same trends. U-Haul ranked Texas as its No. 1 growth state in 2025, followed by Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina. Together, those states illustrate the continuing pull of the South and Southeast, where lower housing costs, job growth and warmer climates continue attracting newcomers.

The top ten states that people are moving to according to U-Haul (2025):

Texas

Florida

North Carolina

Tennessee

South Carolina

Washington

Arizona

Idaho

Alabama

Georgia

The states at the very bottom of the U-Haul list that saw the least incoming movers were:

50. California

49. Illinois

48. New Jersey

47. New York

46. Massachusettes

45. Maryland

44. Pennsylvania

Maria Francis is a Pennsylvania-based journalist covering trending and breaking topics across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions for USA Today Network. Reach her at [email protected].

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Maryland, Pennsylvania rank low on list of states gaining residents

Reporting by Maria Francis, USA TODAY NETWORK / NorthJersey.com

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