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3 MD community colleges’ account deficits ‘could indicate a potential financial problem,’ audit says

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3 MD community colleges’ account deficits ‘could indicate a potential financial problem,’ audit says

Shot of the campus at CCBC Dundalk. MF-D 6/5/03.

The Community College of Baltimore County's Dundalk campus. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

3 MD community colleges’ account deficits ‘could indicate a potential financial problem,’ audit says

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Three of Maryland’s ended the 2025 fiscal year with account deficits, and one other did not insure over $35,000 in cash deposits, an audit found.

, and Carroll counties’ eponymous community colleges were found to have deficits in their unrestricted spending accounts, a longstanding issue, according to the report last week from the state’s nonpartisan Office of Legislative .

Anne Arundel Community College has had this deficit since fiscal year 2011, the Community College of Baltimore County’s since fiscal year 2016 and ‘s since fiscal year 2009.

Unlike restricted spending accounts, which mandate that funding be used for specific projects, money in unrestricted spending accounts can be used for any purpose.

“An unrestricted net position deficit balance represents expenses for current or past services that will need to be financed with funds related to future periods and could indicate a potential financial problem,” the report reads.

As of June 30, 2025, ‘s deficit sat at $29,152,384, ‘s at $99,047,251 and CCC’s at $14,150,271, according to the audit.

In an email to The Daily Record, AACC said that the $29,152,384 is not related to the school’s annual operating results but rather reflects projected retiree benefit costs it is required to report in its annual audited financial statements.

“In partnership with Anne Arundel County government, AACC established a trust many years ago to help fund this future liability,” Melissa Beardmore, a CPA and the college’s vice president for learning resources management, said in a statement Monday. “The college remains fiscally stable and able to meet its financial obligations on time.”

Likewise, Lisa Slappy, chief communications and public relations officer at Carroll’s college, said its deficit is also largely the result of required accounting for future retirement benefits. Additionally, the county owns the school’s buildings and land, so those costs are not reflected on its balance sheet “which reduces reported net position compared to institutions that own their facilities.”

“These accounting and structural factors affect financial statement presentation but do not reflect the College’s operating performance or financial capacity,” Slappy wrote in an email. “The College continues to meet all financial obligations and demonstrates positive underlying financial health when the [retirement] adjustments are excluded for analytical purposes.”

Melissa Hopp, vice president of administrative services at CCBC, stated that the college is “well managed and financially sound.”

Hopp tacked the deficit to current and future costs of retiree health insurance and said that the school received its 28th consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 2025 fiscal year — “the same year addressed in the Department of Legislative Services review.”

The Office of Legislative Audits conducts evaluations of state agencies and must also submit a report on fiscal audits from Maryland’s community colleges.

Largely, Maryland’s community colleges and their independent auditors “substantially complied” with state laws and guidelines issued by the Maryland Higher Commission, a letter from Brian S. Tanen, an auditor at the Office of Legislative Audits, reads.

“Specifically, all opinions expressed by the colleges’ independent auditors stated that the applicable financial statements were presented fairly, in all material respects, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America,” Tanen wrote.

However, auditors relayed that CCBC did not submit its audit report in accordance with guidance from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, which requires that an opinion be provided for any units included within basic financial statements.

Additionally, ‘s financial statements disclosed that it had $35,318 in cash deposits that weren’t backed or insured, which, under the Annotated Code of Maryland, must be fully collateralized to minimize a deposit’s risk loss in case the institution defaults.

In an email Monday, Rich Midcap, president of the college, said the uncollateralized deposits are associated with a set of accounts at one of two banks used by the school.

“To eliminate this risk, the College has reduced deposits at that bank, transferring funds to our primary banking institution where the College has sufficient collateral to cover these deposits and mitigate this risk,” Midcap said.

This story has been updated with the colleges’ statements.

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Tags: higher education, Education, Carroll Community College, CCBC, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel, community colleges, Garrett College, garrett county, aacc
Tags: audits, Garrett College, Carroll County, higher education, Baltimore County, ola, aacc, Carroll Community College, CCBC, garrett county

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