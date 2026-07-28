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Chobani must face lawsuit over zero-sugar yogurt claim, court rules

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Chobani must face lawsuit over zero-sugar yogurt claim, court rules

Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is shown for sale in a grocery store in San Diego, July 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is shown for sale in a grocery store in San Diego, July 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Chobani must face lawsuit over zero-sugar yogurt claim, court rules

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A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Chobani of deceiving consumers by falsely advertising some of its Greek-style yogurt as sugar free.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in ruled on Monday that consumers can try to show Chobani violated state consumer protection laws because its Chobani Zero Sugar yogurt contained four grams per serving of allulose, a naturally occurring sweetener.

The regulates the contents of Nutrition Facts panels on product packaging, and says companies may not label food as “zero sugar” or “sugar free” unless it contains less than 0.5 grams of sugar per serving.

Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge Thomas Kirsch found persuasive an brief that said total sugars included all monosaccharides, including allulose. Kirsch rejected Chobani’s argument that allulose did not qualify because the FDA regulation listed only glucose, fructose, lactose and sucrose as examples.

“The agency’s brief is thorough, its reasoning is valid, and its position is consistent with earlier FDA statements about allulose and (its regulation),” Kirsch wrote.

In a statement, Chobani called allulose a naturally occurring non-sugar sweetener. “The Nutrition Facts panel accurately shows the yogurt contains 0g total sugar and 0g added sugar,” the New York-based company said.

The named plaintiffs, James Franco and Abigail Franco, said they bought Chobani Zero Sugar yogurt at a Costco near Chicago in 2023, and would not have done so or would have paid less had they known its sugar content.

Kirsch said it did not matter whether reasonable consumers would care about allulose. “The Francos have alleged that consumers were fooled by Chobani’s labels, and given the absolute promise on Chobani’s products (sugar free), we do not find that allegation implausible,” Kirsch wrote.

The appeals court returned the case to a federal judge in Chicago. A lawyer for the Francos declined to comment.

The decision came one day after a Manhattan federal judge rejected Chobani’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Danone, which makes Dannon yogurt, claiming it copied packaging and a slogan for a line of ready-to-drink cold-brew coffee.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel.

Tags: chicago, FDA, u.s. food and drug administration
Tags: FDA, chicago, u.s. food and drug administration

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