MTA administrator to resign in September, Moore officials say

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Gov. Wes Moore‘s administration confirmed Tuesday that Holly Arnold, the administrator of the Maryland Transit Authority, will resign effective Sept. 1.

“Serving as MTA Administrator has been the highlight of my career and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this agency over the last five years,” Arnold said in a statement. “While I will miss the amazing MTA team, I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to spending more time with my family.”

Arnold has been with the MTA for over 13 years, beginning as a capital program manager overseeing projects and management of local bus, freight rail, light rail, the Maryland Area Regional Commuter rail, Maryland’s metro system and the mobility paratransit service. She cycled through a series of positions within the agency until she was appointed as the head of the MTA by former Gov. Larry Hogan in June 2021.

In a statement to The Daily Record, Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Katie Thompson called Arnold “a tireless champion for transit” who modernized Baltimore‘s light rail and upgraded Maryland’s metro system.

During her five years as the agency administrator, Arnold oversaw large-scale transit projects like the long-delayed Purple Line rail in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, as well as the developing stages of Baltimore’s Red Line.

Moore, a Democrat, announced the revival of the Red Line, a 14-mile east-west transit project in Baltimore, in June 2023. In May, the MTA held open houses to determine how the project should be phased in, and whether it should remain a light rail project or transition to a rapid bus line to lessen the cost, which is projected to be between $4.7 billion to $9 billion.

The governor has yet to name Arnold’s successor.

“During her time at the helm of the MTA, Administrator Arnold faced challenges head-on and worked tirelessly to improve service for all riders,” Moore said of Arnold. “Our residents, employers and families have seen the impact of her efforts first-hand, and we are grateful to Administrator Arnold for her diligent service to our state.”