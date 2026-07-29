Baltimore office complex sells for $6.9M

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A two-building office complex in Southwest Baltimore has sold for $6.94 million, real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap announced Monday.

The property, located at 1520 S. Caton Ave., spans 48,404 square feet on 3.22 acres. It is located a few minutes off Interstate-95 and offers the potential for future redevelopment given the parcel size and traffic counts, according to a release.

According to Bryn Merrey, an executive with Marcus & Millichap‘s Washington, D.C., office, the buyer is a regional aviation services company that plans to partner with a local nonprofit trade school to transform the property into an aviation mechanic training school.

“This transaction delivered a strong outcome for both parties … giving the building a meaningful long-term use while addressing the industry’s need for qualified technicians,” Merrey said.

Merrey, along with colleague John Faus, facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller and buyer, a release says.

Headquartered in California, Marcus & Millichap specializes in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with more than 80 offices throughout the United States and Canada. The firm’s Towson office serves the Baltimore region.

Nonprofit organization I’m Still Standing Community Corp. was once an occupant of 1520 S. Caton Ave.