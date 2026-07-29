Chicken restaurant opens Waldorf location

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Pollo Campero, a restaurant known for its fried and roasted chicken, held the grand opening of its newest Maryland location this month.

Located at 12468 Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, the new eatery marks the 13th Pollo Campero site in the state, the company said in a release. The recent Charles County outpost will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It opened July 15.

Pollo Campero’s fried and roasted chicken are made from family recipes with a menu including chicken sandwiches and empanadas, sweet plantains and yuca fries, catering spreads and more.

The brand calls itself a “national treasure of Guatemala and El Salvador.” Founded in 1971 in Guatemala, Pollo Campero had its beginnings as a family-owned restaurant and has expanded to about 400 locations internationally.