Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fed holds rates steady; three policymakers dissent in favor of hike

Home >Business >

Fed holds rates steady; three policymakers dissent in favor of hike

New Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington on June 17, 2026. (REUTERS/Eric Lee/File Photo)

New Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington on June 17, 2026. (REUTERS/Eric Lee/File Photo)

Fed holds rates steady; three policymakers dissent in favor of hike

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • holds benchmark interest rate steady
  • Three policymakers dissent in favor of quarter-point hike
  • emphasizes no tolerance for above 2%
  • Fed notes economic activity expanding at a solid pace

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve held steady on Wednesday, a choice that may intensify questions about how U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh will deliver on his commitment to bring inflation back down to the 2% target.

The widely expected decision to leave the benchmark interest rate in the 3.50%-3.75% range drew dissents from three of the 12 members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee who “preferred” a quarter-percentage-point hike at this meeting. Those same three, the presidents of the Fed’s Cleveland, Dallas and Minneapolis regional , had also dissented at Jerome Powell’s final meeting as central bank chief in late April, that time in favor of removing the implied promise of lower rates.

Warsh, who took over as head of the Fed in May, has said he has “no tolerance” for inflation that has been running above the central bank’s target for more than five years, and up until last month was accelerating as the war in the Middle East pushed up global fuel and food prices, and investment in data centers and other spending tied to artificial intelligence drove up demand.

“Inflation remains elevated relative to the Committee’s 2% goal,” the Fed said in a short policy statement after the end of its latest two-day meeting. It replicated word for word all of the June 17 statement’s assessment of the .

The Fed said economic activity is “expanding at a solid pace,” noting, as it did in June, that job gains “have kept pace with the workforce, and the rate has changed little.”

Warsh said in a press conference following the FOMC announcement that “we’ve begun a new chapter and we understand that the five-plus years of inflation above target cannot be cured in nine weeks, or by a single month of modest price decreases. This Fed will not waver” on getting inflation back to the 2% target.

While he declined to say what’s next for monetary policy, Warsh said “I want to stress, of course, that decisions by this committee matter a great deal, and where necessary and appropriate, we will not hesitate to act.”

U.S. stocks pared losses after the release of the statement while yields on U.S. Treasuries pared gains. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies.

“At this stage, I think we should expect the FOMC to hike rates by 25 basis points in September unless the labor market data collapses, or core inflation prints closer to 2% annualized, which I do not expect in the July or August readings before the September FOMC,” said Omair Sharif, founder and president of forecasting firm Inflation Insights.

The number of officials voting in favor of tighter policy suggests a change in Fed thinking, even though some analysts think the central bank can still hold off on hikes.

“The high number of dissents underscore that policymakers are increasingly more hawkish,” said Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic, in a note. But she nevertheless thinks that “the Fed can and should remain on hold this year since higher interest rates will not solve the energy supply shock from the Middle East nor slow AI capex that is driving up prices.”

In leaving the policy rate pinned in the range it has been since December, Fed policymakers are embracing the idea that current borrowing costs are creating enough friction in the economy to reduce any inflation that isn’t, like the effect of tariffs on goods prices, expected to fade on its own.

Warsh has said little about the mix of risks and nothing about the outlook for the policy rate, though he has expressed the expectation that rising productivity aided by AI will allow the economy to grow faster without also pushing up inflation.

Financial markets ahead of this week’s meeting had priced in about a one-in-three chance of a rate hike and, absent such a move at this week’s meeting, nearly a 100% chance of an increase in September. By then, Fed policymakers will have in hand two more monthly readings on inflation and the market, giving them a better picture of whether the cooling price pressures evident last month have continued.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; additional reporting by Michael S. Derby; editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci.

Tags: jobs, inflation, Kevin Warsh, interest rates, Economy, Banking, federal reserve, Unemployment, Business and Corporate Law, Banks
Tags: interest rates, Banks, Kevin Warsh, Banking, Unemployment, Business and Corporate Law, inflation, jobs, Economy, federal reserve

Related Content

An assortment of chicken sandwiches from Guatemalan chicken restaurant chain Pollo Campero. (USA TODAY Network)

Chicken restaurant opens Waldorf location

Pollo Campero, a fast food restaurant chain, held a grand opening of its newest Maryland location in Charles C […]

July 29, 2026

Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. (File photo)

MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

The companies behind Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland blamed a promotions vendor for selling it leather bags that […]

July 29, 2026

McCormick brand spices at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, March 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

$65B McCormick merger: Unilever agrees to two-year worker protection, memo shows

Unilever has agreed to protect employment terms of European workers for two years after its planned $65 billio […]

July 29, 2026

An aerial view of 1520 S. Caton Ave. in Southwest Baltimore. (Marcus & Millichap)

Baltimore office complex sells for $6.9M

A two-building office complex in Southwest Baltimore has sold for $6.94 million, real estate brokerage firm Ma […]

July 29, 2026

Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is shown for sale in a grocery store in San Diego, July 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Chobani must face lawsuit over zero-sugar yogurt claim, court rules

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Chobani of deceiving consumers by […]

July 28, 2026

David and Ina Steiner arrive at the federal courthouse in Boston on Sept. 29, 2022, for the sentencing hearings for former eBay Inc security executives Jim Baugh and David Harville, who pled guilty to participating in a campaign to harass the Steiners. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

EBay, former executives to pay $56M to settle couple’s harassment case

EBay and three former top executives have agreed to pay $55.7 million to resolve a lawsuit by a couple who fel […]

July 28, 2026

Editors Picks

Harbor trash near Tide point floating in the water. MF Digital 5/18/00.

Baltimore’s pollution lawsuit against Coke, Pepsi dismissed

29/7/2026
The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Split court affirms convictions of St. Mary’s County man accused of raping dau[...]

29/7/2026
Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. (File photo)

MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

29/7/2026
This file photo shows a Maryland Transit Administration bus. (The Daily Record)

MTA administrator resigns; former delegate to fill role

28/7/2026
isabel-cumming-july-2026

Baltimore’s former top lawyer supports inspector general in records dispute wi[...]

28/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Colt Gray enters the Barrow County Courthouse, in Winder, Georgia, on Dec. 9, 2025. (Mike Stewart/Pool via REUTERS)

Teenage school shooter in Georgia is sentenced to life without parole

29/7/2026
Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, New York, on Sept. 6, 2024. (REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo)

Trump asks Supreme Court to throw out E. Jean Carroll’s $83M verdict

29/7/2026
A general aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline on Jan 3, 2016. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect)

US judge blocks Houston’s minority contracting program

29/7/2026
A mail-in voting drop box is seen near the early voting site at Towson University in June 2026. (Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)

Courts issue conflicting rulings on Trump executive order restricting vote-by-ma[...]

29/7/2026
Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is shown for sale in a grocery store in San Diego, July 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Chobani must face lawsuit over zero-sugar yogurt claim, court rules

28/7/2026