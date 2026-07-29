Split court affirms convictions of St. Mary’s County man accused of raping daughter

Listen to this article

Key takeaways: Maryland Supreme Court upheld conviction of St. Mary’s County man

Man sentenced to 75 years in prison in June 2023

Justice Brynja Booth ruled on admissibility of daughter’s friends’ testimony

Justices Shirley Watts and Peter Killough in favor of new trial

The Maryland Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the convictions of a St. Mary’s County man accused of raping his daughter.

In a case based mostly on the competing testimony of the man and his daughter, the court split in four directions, with five of the seven justices dissenting from some portion of the ruling.

Four agreed that prosecutors and the trial judge committed errors, but five ruled that any errors were harmless.

The man, now 51, was sentenced in June 2023 to 75 years in prison after being convicted of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. He denied all charges and accused his daughter of making a “vile, false statement.”

The Daily Record is withholding the man’s name to protect the privacy of his daughter, who is identified as H. in the opinion.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General and Office of the Public Defender declined to comment. The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

In challenging his conviction, the father objected to the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court‘s decisions allowing two of his daughter’s friends to testify that he had committed “other bad acts” and preventing character witnesses from testifying on his behalf. He also argued prosecutors should not have been allowed to ask him why his daughter was “lying.”

Justice Brynja Booth ruled that the lower court was right to allow the two friends to testify to demonstrate what prosecutors called a “common scheme or plan” to groom and abuse the girls. Booth, joined by Chief Justice Matthew Fader, wrote that they corroborated and added detail to the daughter’s account, and one of the friend’s sexual misconduct allegations were relevant.

At trial, the public defender’s last question to his client was about how it felt to hear his daughter make these allegations. He said it was “disgusting” and “indescribable.” Moments later, on cross-examination, the prosecutor asked, “So, why is your daughter lying?”

Booth described that as a “classically impermissible” question.

“It invaded the province of the jury to make (the defendant) assess his daughter’s credibility and was improper as a matter of law,” she wrote. Nevertheless, the error wasn’t enough to require a new trial, she wrote, because it met the “high threshold for harmless error.”

In a concurring and dissenting opinion, justices Jonathan Biran, Angela Eaves and Steven Gould ruled that the lower court committed no errors and that if they did, those errors were harmless.

Biran wrote that the defense attorney “opened the door” to the prosecutor’s question about lying.

“Everyone understood that the State’s position was that H. was not lying,” he wrote. “It was clear that, instead, the prosecutor was probing (the defendant’s) credibility.”

Justices Shirley Watts and Peter Killough wrote that they would have reversed the convictions and remanded the case to the lower court for a new trial. Killough dissented in full, while Watts fashioned her opinion as a partial concurrence.

Watts wrote that the daughter’s friends should not have been allowed to testify.

“It is simply not possible to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the inadmissible bad acts evidence did not influence the jury’s verdict,” she wrote.

Killough wrote that two errors — allowing the friends to testify and allowing the question about lying — harmed the defendant because the case lacked hard evidence.

“Together, both errors were decisive, because this trial was a contest of credibility and very little else,” he wrote. “An error that goes to the very determination on which the case turned — whether to believe H. or (her father) — is not one I can call harmless.”